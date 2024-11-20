Kehlani Crash Tour Setlist: What songs does she sing?

20 November 2024, 17:20

Kehlani Crash Tour Setlist: What songs does she sing?
Kehlani Crash Tour Setlist: What songs does she sing? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What is the setlist for Kehlani's Crash Tour in the UK & Europe? Here are all the songs that she sings during her concerts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kehlani is going back on tour, and is bringing the Crash tour to venues across the UK and Europe.

The singer is known for her sultry and melodic voice, including songs 'Crazy' and 'After Hours', and is sure to put on a show.

So, what songs does Kehlani perform on the Crash tour and what is the full setlist? Here's everything you need to know.

Crash is coming to the UK!
Crash is coming to the UK! Picture: Getty

What is Kehlani's Crash tour setlist?

Here is the setlist Kehlani performed from in her US dates in 2024 for the Crash tour.

1. “Next 2 U”

2. “GrooveTheory”

3. “What I Want”

4. “Distraction”

5. “Gangsta”

6. “Tears”

7. “You Should Be Here”

8. “The Way”

9. “Nunya”

10. “Get Away”

11. “1st Position”

12. “Change Your Life”

13. “Toxic”

14. “Sucia”

15. “8”

16. “Can I”

17. “Water”

18. “When He’s Not There”

19. “Clothes Off”

20. “Hate the Club”

21. “Vegas”

22. “everything”

23. “Honey”

24. “Border”

25. “Crash”

26. “Chapel”

27. “Lose My Wife”

28. “Deep”

29. “Kehlani” (Jordan Adetunji cover)

30. “Nights Like This”

31. “After Hours”

Kehlani is coming to the UK.
Kehlani is coming to the UK. Picture: Getty

Kehlani’s 2025 Tour Dates: Crash World Tour

Tuesday, 21st Jan 2025                    Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Wednesday, 22nd Jan 2025            Antwerp, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Friday, 24th Jan 2025                        Vienna, AT - Gasometer

Saturday, 25th Jan 2025                   Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus

Monday, 27th Jan 2025                     Paris, FR - Zenith

Wednesday, 29th Jan 2025             London, UK - The O2

Friday, 31st Jan 2025                        Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

How to listen to J. Cole's podcast 'Inevitable' & episode release schedule

How to listen to J. Cole's podcast 'Inevitable' & episode release schedule

Kehlani UK Crash Tour: Presale, Ticket Prices & More

Kehlani UK Crash Tour: Presale, Ticket Prices & More

Is Beyoncé a billionaire? Her Net Worth revealed

Is Beyoncé a billionaire? Her Net Worth revealed

Meagan Good’s boyfriend history from ex-husband to Jonathan Majors engagement

Meagan Good’s boyfriend history from ex-husband to Jonathan Majors engagement

Trending

How to watch Beyoncé's NFL halftime show on Christmas Day in the UK

How to watch Beyoncé's NFL halftime show on Christmas Day in the UK

Jonathan Majors Net Worth: How much is he worth in 2024?

Jonathan Majors Net Worth: How much is he worth in 2024?

Mac Miller's unreleased album 'Balloonerism': Release date & tracklist

Mac Miller's unreleased album 'Balloonerism': Release date & tracklist

LL Cool J on the pressure of returning to the studio after a decade

LL Cool J on the pressure of returning to the studio after a decade

How much are Jake Paul & Mike Tyson earning for their fight?

How much are Jake Paul & Mike Tyson earning for their fight?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working