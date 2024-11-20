Kehlani Crash Tour Setlist: What songs does she sing?

Kehlani Crash Tour Setlist: What songs does she sing? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What is the setlist for Kehlani's Crash Tour in the UK & Europe? Here are all the songs that she sings during her concerts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kehlani is going back on tour, and is bringing the Crash tour to venues across the UK and Europe.

The singer is known for her sultry and melodic voice, including songs 'Crazy' and 'After Hours', and is sure to put on a show.

So, what songs does Kehlani perform on the Crash tour and what is the full setlist? Here's everything you need to know.

Crash is coming to the UK! Picture: Getty

What is Kehlani's Crash tour setlist?

Here is the setlist Kehlani performed from in her US dates in 2024 for the Crash tour.

1. “Next 2 U”

2. “GrooveTheory”

3. “What I Want”

4. “Distraction”

5. “Gangsta”

6. “Tears”

7. “You Should Be Here”

8. “The Way”

9. “Nunya”

10. “Get Away”

11. “1st Position”

12. “Change Your Life”

13. “Toxic”

14. “Sucia”

15. “8”

16. “Can I”

17. “Water”

18. “When He’s Not There”

19. “Clothes Off”

20. “Hate the Club”

21. “Vegas”

22. “everything”

23. “Honey”

24. “Border”

25. “Crash”

26. “Chapel”

27. “Lose My Wife”

28. “Deep”

29. “Kehlani” (Jordan Adetunji cover)

30. “Nights Like This”

31. “After Hours”

Kehlani is coming to the UK. Picture: Getty

Kehlani’s 2025 Tour Dates: Crash World Tour

Tuesday, 21st Jan 2025 Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Wednesday, 22nd Jan 2025 Antwerp, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Friday, 24th Jan 2025 Vienna, AT - Gasometer

Saturday, 25th Jan 2025 Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus

Monday, 27th Jan 2025 Paris, FR - Zenith

Wednesday, 29th Jan 2025 London, UK - The O2

Friday, 31st Jan 2025 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse