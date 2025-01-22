Exclusive

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz reveal parenting differences in Hollywood vs real life

22 January 2025, 08:15

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz reveal parenting differences in Hollywood vs real life
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz reveal parenting differences in Hollywood vs real life. Picture: Global

By Anna Suffolk

Hollywood actors Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz joined Capital XTRA Breakfast to share what it was like reuniting after a decade, and how protective they are of their little ones!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz swung by Capital XTRA Breakfast to chat to Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie all about their new Netflix film 'Back in Action'.

The duo spoke about their return to the film circuit, as this marks Diaz's first film in a decade, and Jamie's first after he was hospitalised due to a stroke in 2023.

The Back in Action stars also touched on their respective parenting styles, including one run in with Snoop Dogg!

Cameron and Jamie joined Capital XTRA Breakfast.
Cameron and Jamie joined Capital XTRA Breakfast. Picture: Global

Foxx's character Matt is a carefree guy, and when asked if he is that relaxed when it comes to his daughters, it normally isn't the case.

"I can be a little more in your face," he said, telling a story that his daughter once dated a guy, and had a run-in with Snoop Dogg.

"I had already done a background check, but I said to Snoop 'shake him up'", and gave the guy a quick pep talk!

Cameron and Jamie joined XTRA!
Cameron and Jamie joined XTRA! Picture: Global
Cameron and Jamie in 'Back in Action'.
Cameron and Jamie in 'Back in Action'. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile Diaz's character Emily "wants the smoke" regarding her kids in Back in Action, she takes a gentler approach IRL!

"I have young kids, so I talk to them like 'that's not available.'" However, she did say her husband thinks she goes from '0-100' in her parenting styles.

However, what Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx could both agree on is how action-packed the new film is, with Cameron doing all her own stunts!

WATCH: Cameron Diaz & Jamie Foxx put their 25 year friendship to the test!

Cameron Diaz & Jamie Foxx put their 25 year friendship to the test!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

YOU Season 5: Release date and cast

Netflix's YOU Season 5: Release Date, Cast & More

Chris Brown sues Warner Bros for $500 million over 'History of Violence' documentary

Chris Brown sues Warner Bros for $500 million over 'History of Violence' documentary

Love Island Star Nicole Samuel received All Stars call just 24 hours after Ciaran Davies split

Love Island Star Nicole Samuel received All Stars call just 24 hours after Ciaran Davies split

Trending

Is Khloe Kardashian back with ex-husband Lamar Odom?

Is Khloe Kardashian back with ex-husband Lamar Odom?

Love Island All Stars' Ron Hall: Height, Eye Condition, and Ex-Girlfriends Explained

Love Island All Stars' Ron Hall: Height, Eye Condition, and Ex-Girlfriends Explained

BLACKPINK's Rosé breaks silence on Jaden Smith dating rumours

BLACKPINK's Rosé breaks silence on Jaden Smith dating rumours

Maya Jama Love Island All Stars 2025 outfits: Where they’re from & how to buy

Maya Jama Love Island All Stars 2025 outfits: Where they’re from & how to buy

Who left Love Island All Stars last night? Dumped Islanders list

Who left Love Island All Stars last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working