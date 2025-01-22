Exclusive

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz reveal parenting differences in Hollywood vs real life

By Anna Suffolk

Hollywood actors Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz joined Capital XTRA Breakfast to share what it was like reuniting after a decade, and how protective they are of their little ones!

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz swung by Capital XTRA Breakfast to chat to Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie all about their new Netflix film 'Back in Action'.

The duo spoke about their return to the film circuit, as this marks Diaz's first film in a decade, and Jamie's first after he was hospitalised due to a stroke in 2023.

The Back in Action stars also touched on their respective parenting styles, including one run in with Snoop Dogg!

Foxx's character Matt is a carefree guy, and when asked if he is that relaxed when it comes to his daughters, it normally isn't the case.

"I can be a little more in your face," he said, telling a story that his daughter once dated a guy, and had a run-in with Snoop Dogg.

"I had already done a background check, but I said to Snoop 'shake him up'", and gave the guy a quick pep talk!

Meanwhile Diaz's character Emily "wants the smoke" regarding her kids in Back in Action, she takes a gentler approach IRL!

"I have young kids, so I talk to them like 'that's not available.'" However, she did say her husband thinks she goes from '0-100' in her parenting styles.

However, what Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx could both agree on is how action-packed the new film is, with Cameron doing all her own stunts!

WATCH: Cameron Diaz & Jamie Foxx put their 25 year friendship to the test!