Is Doja Cat engaged to Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn?

Is Doja Cat engaged to Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Doja Cat has sparked engagement rumours to actor Joseph Quinn after being spotted wearing a ring.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doja Cat has sent fans into a frenzy that she is engaged to Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn after being spotted wearing a ring on her wedding ring finger during a recent performance.

The 28-year-old Agora Hills rapper flashed what looked like a silver wedding band on her left hand performing in Las Vegas.

After being spotted with Joseph Quinn earlier this year in London packing on the PDA, fans put two and two together and have assumed he is the suitor. So, is Doja Cat engaged to the British actor? Here's everything we know.

Doja Cat is reportedly dating Joseph Quinn. Picture: Getty

Are Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn engaged?

After getting snapped with what looked like an engagement ring on her left hand, Doja Cat set the record straight about the Joseph Quinn rumours.

“no, im not engaged its a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it,” the “Paint the Town Red” singer tweeted and deleted early Sunday morning.

While performing her hit “Agora Hills,” at the weekend, the star paused and held out her hand, showing off a ring on her ring finger. “Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand,” she sang as the crowd went wild.

Doja Cat performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Joseph Quinn is a British actor. Picture: Getty

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn have a few years of history - Back in 2022, when Stranger Things 4 was in full swing and fans started to discover newcomer Joseph, Doja tweeted: "joseph quinn fine as sh*t."

A few months later, Joseph's co-star Noah (who was 17 at the time), leaked Doja's screenshots of asking to be set up with Quinn by him.

In pictures and videos obtained by Deux Moi, Doja and Joseph were seen cuddling and caressing each other as they walked hand in hand across London.