Get to know rapper Doechii: Her age, where she’s from & net worth. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Doechii is the name you need to know in 2025. Get ahead of the game and find out all about the rapper's real name, age and net worth here.

Doechii is an American rapper who has been on the scene grinding away for a few years, but she has recently exploded into stardom thanks to her smart lyrics and impeccable sense of style.

The rapper has already won over some of the biggest names in music, with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and SZA being huge fans of the artist.

So, how old is Doechii, what is her real name and what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the breakthrough artist.

Doechii is nominated for her first Grammy Award! Picture: Alamy

What is Doechii's real name and how did she come up with her artist name?

Doechii's real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, and she rose to fame in 2021 after the viral success of her song "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake".

She said she came up with the name Doechii after she was bullied as a child. Telling Vulture, the rapper said she started a new school adopting a new identity. “It literally just came to me," she said.

Doechii is known for her songs including 'Denial is a River'. Picture: Getty

Where is Doechii from and how old is she?

Doechii was born in Tampa, Florida on August 14, 1998. This makes her currently 26-year-old.

She was raised in Florida and named her most recent EP Alligator Bites Never Heal as a kudos to her upbringing.

Doechii currently lives in Los Angeles, but spent time in New York City.

Doechii was born and raised in Florida. Picture: Getty

What is Doechii's net worth in 2025?

As of early 2025, Doechii is rumoured to be worth $1 million thanks to her success as a rapper.

Her EP Alligator Bites Never Heal is nominated for a Grammy whilst she is nommed for the Best New Artist gong.

This year she is set to release her debut album.