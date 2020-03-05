The Global Awards 2020 with Vey.co.uk: Full winner's list

Dua Lipa and more win big at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk. Picture: PA

The 2020 Global Awards with Very.co.uk saw Stormzy pick up 'Best Hip Hop or R&B' and Aitch win the 'Rising Star Award'.

The winners of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk were crowned at a star-studded ceremony tonight (Thursday 5th March) at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

With both Aitch and Stormzy big winner's on the night, picking up the 'Rising Star Award' and 'Best Hip Hop or R&B Award' respectively, check out the full list of winners from the night below...

STORMZY WINS HIP HOP OR R&B AWARD

AITCH WINS RISING STAR AWARD

DUA LIPA WINS BEST BRITISH ACT

JONAS BROTHERS ARE CROWNED BEST GROUP

CAMILA CABELLO IS CROWNED BEST FEMALE

ED SHEERAN IS NAMED BEST MALE

LEWIS CAPALDI WINS BOTH MASS APPEAL AND MOST PLAYED SONG 2019

HARRY STYLES’ ‘LIGHTS UP’ IS VOTED BEST SONG OF 2019 WITH METRO

STEREOPHONICS VOTED BEST INDIE AND HONOURED WITH GLOBAL SPECIAL AWARD

TONES AND I TAKES HOME BEST POP

PC STUART OUTTEN HONOURED WITH THE LBC AWARD

CHRIS & ROSIE RAMSEY’S SH**GED, MARRIED, ANNOYED VOTED BEST PODCAST

SHEKU KANNEH-MASON VOTED BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

REGENERATE CHARITY CO-FOUNDER ANDY SMITH WINS THE VERY AWARD

