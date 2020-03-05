The Global Awards 2020 with Vey.co.uk: Full winner's list
5 March 2020, 22:02
The 2020 Global Awards with Very.co.uk saw Stormzy pick up 'Best Hip Hop or R&B' and Aitch win the 'Rising Star Award'.
The winners of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk were crowned at a star-studded ceremony tonight (Thursday 5th March) at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
With both Aitch and Stormzy big winner's on the night, picking up the 'Rising Star Award' and 'Best Hip Hop or R&B Award' respectively, check out the full list of winners from the night below...
STORMZY WINS HIP HOP OR R&B AWARD
AITCH WINS RISING STAR AWARD
DUA LIPA WINS BEST BRITISH ACT
JONAS BROTHERS ARE CROWNED BEST GROUP
CAMILA CABELLO IS CROWNED BEST FEMALE
ED SHEERAN IS NAMED BEST MALE
LEWIS CAPALDI WINS BOTH MASS APPEAL AND MOST PLAYED SONG 2019
HARRY STYLES’ ‘LIGHTS UP’ IS VOTED BEST SONG OF 2019 WITH METRO
STEREOPHONICS VOTED BEST INDIE AND HONOURED WITH GLOBAL SPECIAL AWARD
TONES AND I TAKES HOME BEST POP
PC STUART OUTTEN HONOURED WITH THE LBC AWARD
CHRIS & ROSIE RAMSEY’S SH**GED, MARRIED, ANNOYED VOTED BEST PODCAST
SHEKU KANNEH-MASON VOTED BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
REGENERATE CHARITY CO-FOUNDER ANDY SMITH WINS THE VERY AWARD
