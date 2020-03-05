The Global Awards 2020: Aitch wins 'Rising Star Award'

Aitch wins the 'Rising Star Award' at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

Aitch walks away with the 'Rising Star' award at the annual ceremony for The Global Awards 2020.

Aitch has won the 'Rising Star' award at The Global Awards 2020. The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 5th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

The Manchester rapper, most known for his hit single "Taste (Make It Shake) and "Buss Down" featuring ZieZie, walked away with the iconic 'rising star' award.

Find out more about the 19 year-old rapper and see who won the 'rising star before his time.