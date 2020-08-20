Kehlani reveals why she removed Tory Lanez from her upcoming album

Kehlani reveals why she removed Tory Lanez from her upcoming album. Picture: Getty

Singer Kehlani opens up about why she removed Tory Lanez verse from a song on her upcoming deluxe album.

By Tiana Williams

Kehlani has spoken out on why she removed Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, from their collaboration on her new album It Was Good Until It Wasn't.

At the end of last month, Kehlani announced that Tory’s verse on her song “Can I” would be replaced on the deluxe version of her new album that she released in May.

The 25-year-old songstress also released visuals which the rapper was not apart of.

Clarifying her choice to not have Tory on the song, Kehlani wrote "Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe,” on Twitter.

Although many were aware that Kehlani may have been doing it out of respect for Megan Thee Stallion, since reports alleged that she had been shot by Tory, others were still unclear.

full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following,

his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe.

💯 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 30, 2020

However, during a recent interview with Chicago radio station WGCI, Kehlani explained why she felt it was necessary for Tory Lanez to be removed from her deluxe album version of "Can I".

Kehlani said “As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, ‘Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?'”

Kehlani reveals Megan Thee Stallion is more than just an "industry friend". Picture: Getty

The "Personal" star continued “This situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal sh*t, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible."

Kehlani added Absolutely I’m changing up the record,” she said. “It was business and it was also loyalty to a situation. This is not an industry friendship. That’s really my friend and someone I say I love you to.”

In mid-July, Megan was shot in both of her feet and later had to undergo surgery after being hospitalized.

The Houston star was found in a SUV by LAPD, with Tory Lanez and another woman. Lanez was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon on July 12.

He was later released on $35,000 bond.

Many believe Tory Lanez was the man behind the gun when Meg suffered her gunshot wounds, however there has been no official report stating so.

Fortunately, Megan's injuries were not life threatening and she has been healing well. Meg recently took to Instagram to slam trolls who claimed she was lying about being shot.

The star shared photos of her gunshot wounds.