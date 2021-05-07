The Game sparks fan debate after revealing his 'Top 10 rappers alive' list

The Compton rapper unveiled his "Top 10 rappers alive" list, leading many fans to debate his choices on social media.

The Game has revealed his "Top 10 rappers alive" list, sparking debates amongst hip-hop and rap fans on social media.

Recently, Trippe Redd revealed his Top 5 list, which includes; Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, and Drake.

The "Love Scars" rapper added that Uzi and Carti are "GOATs from our era."

The Game reveals his "Top 10 rappers alive" list and sparks debate online. Picture: Getty

Now, rap OG The Game has taken a different approach, and has listed the rappers who he thinks deserves to be in his Top 10.

Not only has he listed the rappers, but he put them in order from the best to the least favoured – however, they still made the top 10.

On Friday (May 7) "My top ten best rappers alive list in order (Not including myself)," The Game began.

"1. Jay-Z, 2. Nas, 3. Lil Wayne, 4. Eminem, 5. Kendrick, 6. Snoop Dogg, 7. Drake, 8. Andre 3000, 9. J. Cole, 10. Lil Baby."

After he unveiled his list, he added: "And by the way, I'll go bar for bar with anybody on this list."

My top ten best rappers alive list in order (Not including myself)



1. Jay-Z

2. NAS

3. Lil Wayne

4. Eminem

5. Kendrick

6. Snoop Dogg

7. Drake

8. Andre 3000

9. J. Cole

10. Lil Baby



(And by the way, I’ll go bar for bar with anybody on this list) — The Game (@thegame) May 6, 2021

Fans immediately responded with their responses. Many fans were shocked that Lil Baby made the list, despite his major achievements in the industry.

Some fans argued that Game that 50 Cent or Kanye West deserved a spot on that list.

Others questioned why artists such as; Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, Ab-Soul, Rakim, Black Thought, and several members of the Wu-Tang Clan were excluded from The Game's list.

One fan wrote "The list is complete with Nas, Eminem and J. Cole" while another added "Would take out Snoop Dogg and Lil Baby for Kanye and Lupe, but everything else is solid".

Another Twitter user wrote "Lil baby top 10? Lmao no wale, chance, jid, schoolboy? Jay rock? Ab-soul?".

See other reactions to The Game's "Top 10 rappers alive" list.

50 cent should be there not lil baby pic.twitter.com/0oPkjWiPEg — bosso ya dibosso (@GiyaniRodney) May 7, 2021

Lil baby and Lil Wayne not suppose to be on this list — Igho Marvin Esieke (@Flavorflayv22) May 7, 2021

Wayne over em??? Lmao wtf — Julio Mata (@jcalex211) May 6, 2021

Eminem can put everyone on this list in a body bag. Who is Lil Baby? Why is Cole so low on your list? — Moshikwa 🇿🇦 (@Hector_Maoto) May 7, 2021

Who is in your "Top 10 rappers alive list". Let us know @CapitalXTRA