The Game sparks debate after claiming the internet tricks people into liking “wack music”

Rapper The Game claims the internet is brainwashing people to like "wack music". Fans react to his comments on Twitter.

The Game recently sparked a controversial debate on the current state of music within the new age realm.

On Tuesday (Feb 25) the Compton rapper expressed his thoughts on Twitter, arguing the internet has "brainwashed" people into believing "wack ass music" is actually quality music.

The Game took to Twitter and wrote "The internet forces you to listen to wack ass music," he wrote. "It's so much of it, you're brainwashed to thinkin the sh*t actually sound like sumn."

Although The Game does not specify who he is directing his comment at, fans believe he is hinting at new age "Soundcloud rappers".

While many of the rappers fans supported his statement, other Twitter users completely disagreed and argued he has a "old-school hip-hop bias".

The rapper caused a debate amongst hardcore traditional hip-hop fans and fans of alternative new age hip-hop.

One fan agreed with The Game, writing "yeah so true! I'm done of all the wack ass music that always pops infront of me everywhere. a shame that's what everyone listens to now" in response to his tweet.

However, another fan sarcastically responded to The Game's view, writing "I mean, The Game would know about wack music... 47 projects worth of it..".

