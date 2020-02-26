The Game sparks debate after claiming the internet tricks people into liking “wack music”

26 February 2020, 16:57 | Updated: 26 February 2020, 17:24

The Game shares a controversial tweet which triggered fans
The Game shares a controversial tweet which triggered fans. Picture: Getty

Rapper The Game claims the internet is brainwashing people to like "wack music". Fans react to his comments on Twitter.

The Game recently sparked a controversial debate on the current state of music within the new age realm.

R&B fans divided after Young M.A. claims we "barely have" the genre anymore

On Tuesday (Feb 25) the Compton rapper expressed his thoughts on Twitter, arguing the internet has "brainwashed" people into believing "wack ass music" is actually quality music.

The Game took to Twitter and wrote "The internet forces you to listen to wack ass music," he wrote. "It's so much of it, you're brainwashed to thinkin the sh*t actually sound like sumn."

Although The Game does not specify who he is directing his comment at, fans believe he is hinting at new age "Soundcloud rappers".

The Game makes a tweet about "wack music"
The Game makes a tweet about "wack music". Picture: Twitter

While many of the rappers fans supported his statement, other Twitter users completely disagreed and argued he has a "old-school hip-hop bias".

The rapper caused a debate amongst hardcore traditional hip-hop fans and fans of alternative new age hip-hop.

One fan agreed with The Game, writing "yeah so true! I'm done of all the wack ass music that always pops infront of me everywhere. a shame that's what everyone listens to now" in response to his tweet.

However, another fan sarcastically responded to The Game's view, writing "I mean, The Game would know about wack music... 47 projects worth of it..".

See other responses below.

Fans respond to The Game's tweet
Fans respond to The Game's tweet. Picture: Instagram
Fans respond to The Game's tweet
Fans respond to The Game's tweet. Picture: Instagram
Fans respond to The Game's tweet about wack music
Fans respond to The Game's tweet about wack music. Picture: Instagram
The Game sparks controversy with his latest tweet
The Game sparks controversy with his latest tweet. Picture: Instagram

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest The Game News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

What's in store for Sully (Kano) and Dushane (Ashley Walters) in Top Boy season 4?

Top Boy season 4: release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

Gifts from the memorial honouring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are being flogged online.

Kobe Bryant memorial souvenirs are already being sold on eBay for thousands of dollars
Nicki Minaj recives huge love for her Trinidad Carnival outfit

Nicki Minaj's "gorgeous" Trinidad Carnival outfit leaves fans "speechless"

Nicki Minaj

Usher previews 'Confessions Part III'

Usher 'Confessions 2' new album: tracklist, release date, songs, lyrics, features & more

Usher

Bhad Bhabie took aim at teen actress Skai Jackson during a savage Instagram live.

Bhad Bhabie threatens to "kill" Disney star Skai Jackson during explosive Instagram video