Lil Pump cryptically posts-and-deletes Kobe Bryant ‘Mamba’ arm tattoo tribute

Lil Pump shows off Kobe Bryant ‘Mamba’ arm tattoo tribute in now-deleted post. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Floridian rapper Lil Pump posted and deleted a photo of his 'Mamba' tattoo tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Since the unfortunate passing of NBA star Kobe Bryant, The Game, 2 Chainz, Lebron James and Anthony Davies have all gotten tattoo in memory of the late basketball player.

Lil Pump has now been added to the list of celebrities who have paid tribute to Bryant with new ink.

On Thursday (Feb 20) photos emerged online of Lil Pump's new tattoo on his wrist/forearm area.

The Floridian native waited a few weeks for his tattoo to properly heal before unveiling his tribute to Kobe Bryant.

🙏 Lil Pump se fait un tatouage en hommage au Black Mamba Kobe Bryant ! pic.twitter.com/D69vVYpSR6 — RAPRNB (@RAPRNBmag) February 20, 2020

Kobe Bryant's logo, which is resemble the sheath of a samurai's sword, is now etched forever near the 19-year-old's wrist.

The logo is intertwined in purple and gold, the colours of the Lakers' team, who Bryant played for.

In a now-deleted post, the "Butterfly Doors" rapper captioned the post "Mamba Mentality," adding a snake emoji to commemorate the Black Mamba.

Fans have suspected that Pump deleted the post due to the backlash he received for getting the tattoo.

What do you think of Lil Pump's new tattoo ?