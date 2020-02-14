Lil Pump savagely trolled after announcing he's retiring from music

Lil Pump has been trolled after announcing this retirement. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Miami rapper Lil Pump has been trolled after revealing that he's quitting his music career.

Lil Pump has revealed that he has had enough making music. The Miami-bred rapper announced that he is quitting the game.

It looks like the rapper won't be rapping anymore. The Harverd Dropout artist received a raft of savage comments after announcing his departure from music.

On Friday (Feb 14) Lil Pump posted something which shocked his fans on his Instagram story.

The "Butterfly Doors" star "I'm done doing music I quit".

Lil Pump reveals he is quitting music. Picture: Instagram

It's not clear why Lil Pump wants to quit music. Pump's fans are debating whether he's telling the truth about quitting music, or whether he just wants "clout".

Fans can't figure out whether this is a heat of the moment decision or he's actually fed up with the music industry and what comes with it.

Last year, Lil Pump claimed he was getting ready to launch a record label. He also recruiting artists for him to sign on Instagram.

So, how he went from signing artists to wanting to retiring, we don't know.

However, there is hope...Jay-Z announced his retirement and that only lasted a few years. Nicki Minaj also announced her reitrment last year, yet returned with her single 'Yikes' this month.

See reactions to Lil Pump announcing his retirement below.

Fans react to Lil Pump announcing his retirement. Picture: Instagram

Lil Pump gets trolled in the comments. Picture: Instagram