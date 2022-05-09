Kendrick Lamar transforms into Kanye West, Will Smith & more in 'The Heart Part 5' video

Dropping the fifth instalment from 'The Heart' track series, K. Dot released 'The Heart Part 5' deepfaking as several Black famous men including OJ Simpson and Kobe Bryant

Kendrick Lamar shocked fans last night when he dropped his first single and music video 'The Heart Part 5' of his long awaited upcoming fifth studio album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'.

The unexpected release saw Lamar use deepfake technology to transforming himself into Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle, Will Smith and more, whilst rapping powerful bars against a red background.

Kendrick Lamar as Kanye West, Nipsey Hussel, OJ Simpson and Will Smith in his new video for track 'The Heart Part 5'. Picture: YouTube

The five-minute track and video sees Lamar talk about the many hypocrisies, and dualities of the 'the culture' whilst sampling Marvin Gaye's "I Want You".

Kendrick Lamar in his new video as OJ Simpson for track 'The Heart Part 5'. Picture: YouTube

Not only does he deepfake as Smith, West and Hussle, he also appears as Jussie Smollett, OJ Simpson and Kobe Bryant.

Originally, Kendrick teased the song back in April on his website Oklama.com, when he announced that he was dropping his final album on TDE, giving fans the chance to decipher several films.

Fans of the Compton rapper couldn't help but praise him for his comeback, not only calling him a genius but sharing their excitement for the new album that drops this Friday.

One user wrote: "Kendrick rapping from Nipsey’s perspective reflecting on his impact while reassuring his family he’s at peace is fucking beautiful..".

Another one commented: "The artistry in this is insane, This is a full generational journey kendrick executed the concept perfectly , this man is really in a league of his own".

A close look at Kendrick Lamar writing down his bars for "The heart part 5" pic.twitter.com/T0numRrJZj — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) May 9, 2022

Kendrick picking his face swaps on The Heart Part 5 pic.twitter.com/V7xezwj7lg — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 9, 2022

This K Dot album is gonna slap too hard. Can’t wait for Friday — idc (@notLuri) May 9, 2022

Kendrick is just…otherworldly. It’s not about the video. Listen to the words. Listen to the flow. The artistry. No one is talking about the fact that that’s not a sample. Dre got into Marvin’s “I Want You” master. That’s remixed from the actual recording. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) May 9, 2022