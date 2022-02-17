Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade posts rare PDA with boyfriend Evan McClintock

The rapper's daughter, Hailie Jade, has shared a new intimate photo with her beau Evan McClintock.

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, shared a rare photo sharing a kiss with her boyfriend, Evan McClintock.

On Tuesday (Feb 15) the 26-year-old stunned while sporting a denim jean jacket with a black Gucci purse on her arm as she posed for a flick with her boyfriend McClintock.

Hailie Jade shared a PDA with her boyfriend Evan McClintock on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In the photo, Scott grabbed Evan's face for kiss and the couple were pictured with a sunset behind them in Los Angeles.

Yesterday & everyday,' Hailie captioned the post, along with a pink heart emoji.

Hailie Jade shares a sweet caption to go along with her photo. Picture: Instagram

Before her Valentine's Day post, Hailie had not shared a picture with Evan since July.

Fans were questioning whether the pair had split as they had not seen an updated photo of them in a while.

However, the couple shut down the rumours with a new PDA photo. Scott and McClintock have been in a relationship since 2016.

Evan McClintock is an executive at an investigation management company in Michigan. Aside from being a business man, he is also a keen golfer.

Before her Valentine's Day tribute to her boyfriend McClintock, Hailie had last shared a photo of her boyfriend in July 2021. Picture: Instagram

In March 202, Hailie's dad, Eminem, 48, briefly spoke about Hailie and her boyfriend in an interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

'No babies,' the rapper said when the retired boxer asked if Hailie had any children of her own.

'Just a boyfriend. She's doing good. She's made me proud for sure,' Em added, sharing that Hailie graduated from college with a 3.9 GPA. The rapper's daughter studied psychology at Michigan State University.

'It definitely is crazy,' Em added of how much his daughter has grown up. Hailie recently supported her father during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Eminem performed alongside a star-studded line-up, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday.

Hailie posted several videos to her 2.5million Instagram followers of his performance and also included a mirror selfie inside a suite at the SoFi stadium.

'Here for the halftime show, staying for stafford,' Hailie captioned a picture of herself before the big game.

The social media influence often shares images of herself, her fashion and bikini-clad selfies.

Hailie flaunts her stunning figure on Instagram to her 2.5 million followers. Hailie is the daughter of Eminem and Kimberly 'Kim' Scott.