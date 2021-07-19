Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade & Evan McClintock relationship timeline: photos, videos & more

Eminems daughter, Hailie Mathers, has fans gushing as she posts a rare adorable picture with her boyfriend.

Fans are excited as Eminems daughter, Hailie Mathers, has posted a loved up picture with her boyfriend - Evan McClintock.

The pair reportedly met in high school and have been together since 2016 - here's all the details on their relationship.

The daughter of rap icon Eminem is usually quiet about her love life.

The stars Instagram feed mainly features solo aesthetic selfies, however she switched it up and posted a cute picture alongside her boyfriend Evan McClintock.

The 25 year old captioned the post: 'i rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you'.

Fans took to the comments to show their support, telling Hailie her boyfriend is a "lucky guy", whilst also hyping her lyrical caption.

One fan took to the comments to say: "I love you, but I love your father more".

Eminems brother also commented on the post, saying: "My Homie Evan", making clear he has the family seal of approval.

Whilst Mathers rarely shares pictures with her boo, it has been confirmed that her famous father is a fan of the couple.

Hailie's father has previously commented on his daughters relationship whilst speaking on a podcast, saying: "Hailie is 23, no babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good, she’s made me proud for sure, she’s graduated from college".

Fans can watch the full video below:

Hailie and Evan have been together since 2016, with Hailie admitting that they were high school sweethearts.

A source said that Hailie's boyfriend is a fan of her dad's music and that the family is supportive of the couple.

It's been reported that the influencer's family have "welcomed Evan", saying "they are a fantastic young couple who love cosy nights in rather than hard partying.".

Below are some other times the pair have been pictured together throughout their relationship:

The pair took cute pictures for halloween. Picture: Instagram

On St.Patricks day Hailie captioned an Instagram post: "Feeling extra lucky today ". Picture: Instagram