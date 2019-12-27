Eminem's daughter Hailie wows with "stunning" look to celebrate 24th birthday

Eminem's daughter Hailie wows with "stunning" look on 24th birthday. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Hailie Jade Mathers celebrated her 24th birthday recently and showcased her glitzy look on Instagram.

It seems like only five minutes ago that Eminem aka Marshall Mathers was rapping about his baby daughter Hailie on songs like 'Mockingbird', 'My Dad's Gone Crazy' and even her own song 'Hailie's Song'.

These days, however, Hailie is a twenty-something fitness-loving influencer and she recently celebrated her 24th birthday with a glittery roller disco-themed party.

Sharing a number of pictures from her big day on her Instagram account, Hailie captioned the collection of pics 'It's my birthday and I'll post if I want to'.

Showing off a glittery playsuit and monochrome jumpsuit, Hailie's pics were flooded by comments from people complimenting her gorgeous look, with one user writing 'You are beautiful' whilst another added 'STUNNINGLY beautiful'.

Eminem has been locked in a rap feud with Nick Cannon recently after Slim Shady called out the presenter/rapper on 'Lord Above', Fat Joe's recent song which features Em alongside Mary J Blige.

Whilst sharing her birthday pics, Hailie refrained from addressing the ongoing feud her father is embroiled in and has remained silent on the subject.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!