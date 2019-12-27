Eminem's daughter Hailie wows with "stunning" look to celebrate 24th birthday

27 December 2019, 20:57

Eminem&squot;s daughter Hailie wows with "stunning" look on 24th birthday
Eminem's daughter Hailie wows with "stunning" look on 24th birthday. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Hailie Jade Mathers celebrated her 24th birthday recently and showcased her glitzy look on Instagram.

It seems like only five minutes ago that Eminem aka Marshall Mathers was rapping about his baby daughter Hailie on songs like 'Mockingbird', 'My Dad's Gone Crazy' and even her own song 'Hailie's Song'.

> The Game claims Kendrick Lamar is a more dangerous rapper than Eminem

These days, however, Hailie is a twenty-something fitness-loving influencer and she recently celebrated her 24th birthday with a glittery roller disco-themed party.

Sharing a number of pictures from her big day on her Instagram account, Hailie captioned the collection of pics 'It's my birthday and I'll post if I want to'.

Showing off a glittery playsuit and monochrome jumpsuit, Hailie's pics were flooded by comments from people complimenting her gorgeous look, with one user writing 'You are beautiful' whilst another added 'STUNNINGLY beautiful'.

Eminem has been locked in a rap feud with Nick Cannon recently after Slim Shady called out the presenter/rapper on 'Lord Above', Fat Joe's recent song which features Em alongside Mary J Blige.

Whilst sharing her birthday pics, Hailie refrained from addressing the ongoing feud her father is embroiled in and has remained silent on the subject.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Kim Kardashian gifted daughter North West Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' outfit for Christmas

Kim Kardashian bought daughter Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' outfit for Christmas
XXXTentacion's son Gekyume looks just like him in new photo

XXXTentacion's son looks identical to him in new Christmas picture
Dr Dre is the top-earning musician of the 2010s

Dr Dre beats Taylor Swift to 'Top-Earning Musician Of The Decade' crown

Dr Dre

Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris claps back at hater

Chris Brown's baby mama claps back at vicious claim singer is not baby's father

Chris Brown

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her relationship with Diddy

Jennifer Lopez confesses her relationship with Diddy was "tumultuous" and "ended in a bang"