Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott 'asked not to call police' after suicide attempt

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott 'asked not to call police' after suicide attempt. Picture: Getty

Kim Scott reportedly left a note and asked help not to call the police, an emergency line caller audio clip reveals.

Trigger warning: content contains suicide and distressing themes.

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott had reportedly left a note and asked for police to not be called following her suicide attempt, a 911 caller has revealed.

According to The Sun, an unidentified woman had called the emergency line as she told the dispatcher that Kim Scott had 'tried killing herself after 'taking a bunch of pills' in an audio clip.

Kim Scott and Eminem were childhood sweethearts.They met in 1987 and got married in 1999. Picture: Getty

In the voice recording from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the dispatcher asks: 'How did she try to harm herself?' The caller replied: 'I don't know I just ran out, I have someone in there with her. There's blood everywhere on the bathroom floor.'

The male dispatcher asked the caller if Kim was conscious to which she answered: 'She is, she's yelling at me not to call the police.'

The dispatcher then asked if Kim had a gun, knife, or other weapon which resulted in blood but the woman replied: 'She had the door locked and she wouldn't let me in. And I kept telling her, "I'm coming in, I'm coming in."

'And she was laying on the floor saying, "Don't call the police, don't call the police."

The dispatcher asked if Kim was breathing when the caller has mentioned that she 'took a bunch of pills' and cut herself.

Kim Scott and Eminem got married in 1999 then divorced in 2001. The pair got remarried in 2006 and called it off for final time a few months later. Picture: Getty

This comes after it was reported that she was discovered 'bleeding excessively' in her bathroom after her suicide attempt according to a police report obtained by PageSix.

Kim, 46, was hospitalised after attempting to commit suicide on July 30.

The report claims Kim allegedly 'attempted to strike the responding officer'. It also claims that she had 'difficulty speaking, was slurring her speech and later fluctuated in various levels of consciousness.'

There was a 'small cardboard shipping box' with 'haphazard messages' written out to members of Kim's family, the report claims.

Kim Scott and Eminem share one biological daughter, Hailie Jade. Picture: Getty

In the note, it included 'do not resuscitate' request' that was self-made.The report also claims that one of Kim's friends got an 'out of character' text message which lead them to check up on her.

The friend is said to have discovered Kim 'in a prone position surrounded by blood.'

Earlier this week, TMZ reported this week that when Kim was discovered, she was cut with 'several small lacerations on the back of her leg.'

It was claimed Kim was taken to hospital to undergo a medical and psychological evaluation, but is now at home recovering.

Eminem and Kim Scott got married in 1999 and divorced in 2001. The pair remarried in 2006. They then decided to divorce again after a few months.

The pair welcomed their daughter Hailie Jade in 1995, while Eminem later adopted Scott's child Stevie Scott Mathers from a previous relationship.