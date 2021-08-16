Eminem's child Stevie hints at rapper failing to tell them they were adopted

Stevie – who recently came out as non-binary – seemingly revealed the rapper failed to tell them that they were adopted.

Eminem's child Stevie has seemingly called him out for not telling them that they were adopted.

In a TikTok video they shared a week ago, Stevie hinted at a previous conversation with the 48-year-old rapper about being adopted.

While Stevie recently came out as non-binary – revealing they alternates between they, he and she pronouns – they seemed to have revealed another huge part of their being.

Eminem adopted Stevie when he was with his ex-wife Kim Scott. Picture: Getty

In the video, it featured repeated denials that they were adopted, before they found out the that their biological father had died last year.

Stevie wore a short blonde hair and a grey hoodie in the short clip, which was filmed close up, showing them directly on the camera.

They lip synced along to captions that seemed to recount a real-life conversation, in which someone had informed them that they were adopted.

'He's not your real dad,' said the unnamed person. 'You're adopted.'

Stevie hints at their father, Eminem, telling them he's their real dad. Picture: TikTok/@st0nedc0w

Stevie appeared to lip sync a denial, before addressing the topic with their adopted father (given name: Marshall Mathers III). In the clip, the rapper seems to have falsely claimed to be their biological father.

'Youre my real dad right? am i adopted [sic]?' they recounted asking. 'I am your real dad,' the father figure allegedly replied.

Then Stevie claimed they were 'sent an article of my biological dads death [sic],' which they showed to their grandmother.

'im sorry they wouldn't tell you about him,' Stevie recounted her grandmother saying. They concluded the video by lip syncing the line 'That must be so confusing for a little girl' from the 'Adventure Time' song Remember Me.

Stevie seemingly revealed that he was sent an article about his biological father being dead. Picture: TikTok/@st0nedc0w

Stevie is the biological child of Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott and the late tattoo artist Eric Hartter.

Kim was romantically linked to Hartter during a period of time when she had separated from the 'Stan' rapper. Hartter passed away in 2020.

In 2005, Eminem adopted them after he and Scott reconciled their relationship, The couple got married in 2006 but divorced again shortly after.

Shortly after sharing the video about their adoption, Stevie also announced that they were gender fluid on the social media platform.

The teenager asked fans to 'call me Stevie (they/she/he)'. In the coming out video, Stevie shows their journey to being open about being genderfluid.