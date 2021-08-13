Eminem's child Stevie, 19, comes out as non-binary

Eminem adopted the teen, who was formerly known as Whitney but now goes by the name Stevie, in 2005.

Eminem's 19-year-old child Stevie has come out as non-binary.

Stevie, formerly known as Whitney, announced the news to their followers on TikTok and confirmed that their pronouns are they/she/he.

Stevie posted a montage of photos showing them before and after their coming out. They captioned the start of the video, "watch me become more comfortable with myself," before images of their transformation play on screen.

The video begins with a long-haired Whitney using she/ her pronouns, and later 'they/ her'. The video then transitions to photos of Stevie with a short blonde pixie cut and nose piercing, alongside the caption 'all pronouns'.

The video - which was reportedly liked by older sister Hailie Jade, Eminem's 25-year-old biological daughter - has received hundreds of supportive comments and sees Stevie use the hashtags #genderfluid and #bi.

"Stevie, you are so pretty! I am very happy that you are feeling comfortable with yourself even if I don't know you personally," wrote one. "We support you and we are so proud of you! You are wonderful Stevie !!" said another.

Picture: TikTok/@st0nedc0w

Picture: TikTok/@st0nedc0w

The teen revealed why they chose the name Stevie when replying to a commenter who asked, "I'm really interested why you chose Stevie! Could you maybe explain/teach me".

"i spent a lot time trying to find a name i felt comfortable with and the first name i felt comfortable with is stevie !! [sic]" Stevie replied.

Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex-wife Kim. Slim Shady also adopted daughter Alaina, 28, whose mother is Kim's late twin sister Dawn. Dawn died following a drug overdose in 2016.

Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex-wife Kim. Picture: Getty

Kim and Eminem, 48, were first married in 1999 and divorced two years later. The couple remarried in January 2006 but broke up a few months later.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kim has been hospitalised following a suicide attempt.

According to TMZ, police and emergency responders were called to Kim's home in Michigan on July 30th after receiving a call of a suicidal person.

She was rushed to hospital for medical and psychological evaluation, and is now back at home and recovering.