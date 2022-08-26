DJ Khaled feat. Kanye West and Eminem 'Use This Gospel (Remix)' lyrics meaning explained
26 August 2022, 12:26
Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to DJ Khaled, Eminem and Kanye's latest track 'Use This Gospel'.
DJ Khaled is back with a new album titled 'God Did', which features a star-studded line up of features for the new project.
Among the songs is the new track 'Use This Gospel (Remix)' sung by music legends Eminem and Kanye West.
The track was announced back in 2020, and the remix has a new verse from rapper Eminem, which is the first time that the pair have collaborated.
Kanye and DJ Khaled have previously teamed up together on the tracks 'Cold' and 'I Wish You Would' to name a few.
The track was previously released under 'Use This Gospel', from Kanye, Clipse and Kenny G.
To celebrate the release of his new song and album, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to their new Timbaland and Dr. Dre produced track.
When temptation is almost like Satan is making you tryna / Take you away from your daughters / Dangling a bunch of painkillers on ya
In this verse from Eminem, he opens up about his relationship with his daughter Hallie, who he has had a tumultuous relationship with. Now they have a good relationship and Hallie has described her 'surreal' childhood being the daughter of Slim Shady.
Eminem is dealing with the 'temptation' of painkillers, and has been open about his addiction to pills.
"I was the worst kind of addict, a functioning addict," Eminem told the New York Times in 2009. "I was so deep into my addiction at one point that I couldn't picture myself being able to do anything without some kind of drug."
Regardless, never claimed to be flawless / Long as the mistakes I've acknowledged
Throughout Eminem's career, he has suffered from drug and other related problems, which tempted him to make controversial decisions.
In this lyric, he does not claim to be perfect, and has acknowledged his shortcomings and strives to do better in his career.
Blessings from the altar got me feeling / Like I'm walking on water
This lyric is the last line uttered in the outro. It directly references Eminem's 2017 track 'Walk on Water', as the rapper pours his heart out in the very last lines.
Here, Eminem refers to the religious parable when Jesus reportedly walked on water as told in the Bible.
Here are the full lyrics:
[Intro: Kanye West]
Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh-uh
Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh, uh
Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh-uh
Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh, uh
[Chorus: Kanye West]
Use this gospel for protection
It's a hard road to Heaven
We call on Your blessings
In the Father, we put our faith
King of the Kingdom
Our demons are trembling
Holy angels defending
In the Father, we put our faith
[Verse: Eminem]
I'm holding on (Yeah)
But I don't know if I can take it much longer
Today's the day that I put all of my trust
And faith in You, Father
Please let this hate make me stronger
'Fore they turn on me like a zombie
It's like I'm being strangled unconscious (Yeah)
When temptation is almost like Satan is making you tryna
Take you away from your daughters
Dangling a bunch of painkillers on ya
Waving them in your face
And then watch them coming extra strength
And that's why they make them in rectangular objects
'Cause that's the shape of a coffin
Though, it aingt medication this time
But the devil's egging me on
And I aingt gonna let them break me 'cause I'm a soldier
You can bank on that promise like the Chamber of Commerce
So my savior, I call on
To rescue me from these depths of despair
So these demons better step like a stair
Because He is my shepherd
I'm armed with Jesus, my weapon is prayer
Soon as I squeeze it, I'm blessed like sneezes
Call me Yeezus, I'm F'd in the head, maybe I'm bonkers
Regardless, never claimed to be flawless
Long as the mistakes I've acknowledged
Y'all wish I would say something positive
Well, okay, then I'm positive
They'd rather trade weather with Mayweather
'Cause they would fare way better with them odds
Than they would exchanging some bars
Or trading any bars with Shady and probably is painfully obvious
To compare Godliness to an atheist
But I got them audiences raving (Woo) in amidst my squabbles
I got some awesome inspiration to drop them, off them
Pen and paper, I'm knocking them off
Woke up on stage at a concert
Whole place looking like a mosh pit
Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift
Every single day I thank God for
That's why I pay so much homage
Praises to Jesus, I'll always
[Chorus: Kanye West]
Use this gospel for protection
It's a hard road to Heaven
We call on Your blessings
In the Father, we put our faith
King of the Kingdom
Our demons are trembling
Holy angels defending
In the Father, we put our faith
[Outro]
Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh-uh
Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh, uh
Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh-uh
Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh, uh
Blessings from the altar got me feeling
Like I'm walking on water