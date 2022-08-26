DJ Khaled feat. Kanye West and Eminem 'Use This Gospel (Remix)' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to DJ Khaled, Eminem and Kanye's latest track 'Use This Gospel'.

DJ Khaled is back with a new album titled 'God Did', which features a star-studded line up of features for the new project.

Among the songs is the new track 'Use This Gospel (Remix)' sung by music legends Eminem and Kanye West.

The track was announced back in 2020, and the remix has a new verse from rapper Eminem, which is the first time that the pair have collaborated.

DJ Khaled new album 'God Did' 2022: tracklist, features, songs & more

Kanye and DJ Khaled have previously teamed up together on the tracks 'Cold' and 'I Wish You Would' to name a few.

The track was previously released under 'Use This Gospel', from Kanye, Clipse and Kenny G.

To celebrate the release of his new song and album, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to their new Timbaland and Dr. Dre produced track.

How many songs do Drake and DJ Khaled have together?

DJ Khaled has released his new album 'God Did'. Picture: Getty Images

When temptation is almost like Satan is making you tryna / Take you away from your daughters / Dangling a bunch of painkillers on ya

In this verse from Eminem, he opens up about his relationship with his daughter Hallie, who he has had a tumultuous relationship with. Now they have a good relationship and Hallie has described her 'surreal' childhood being the daughter of Slim Shady.

Eminem is dealing with the 'temptation' of painkillers, and has been open about his addiction to pills.

"I was the worst kind of addict, a functioning addict," Eminem told the New York Times in 2009. "I was so deep into my addiction at one point that I couldn't picture myself being able to do anything without some kind of drug."

Kanye West roasted over questionable display of Yeezy Gap collection

Eminem performing at this year's Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

Regardless, never claimed to be flawless / Long as the mistakes I've acknowledged

Throughout Eminem's career, he has suffered from drug and other related problems, which tempted him to make controversial decisions.

In this lyric, he does not claim to be perfect, and has acknowledged his shortcomings and strives to do better in his career.

Eminem Releases Teaser For 'Walk On Water’ Music Video - WATCH

Kanye previously released the track with two other artists. Picture: Getty Images

Blessings from the altar got me feeling / Like I'm walking on water

This lyric is the last line uttered in the outro. It directly references Eminem's 2017 track 'Walk on Water', as the rapper pours his heart out in the very last lines.

Here, Eminem refers to the religious parable when Jesus reportedly walked on water as told in the Bible.

Eminem new album 'Curtain Call 2': release date, tracklist, features and more

Here are the full lyrics:

[Intro: Kanye West]

Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh-uh

Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh, uh

Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh-uh

Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh, uh

[Chorus: Kanye West]

Use this gospel for protection

It's a hard road to Heaven

We call on Your blessings

In the Father, we put our faith

King of the Kingdom

Our demons are trembling

Holy angels defending

In the Father, we put our faith

[Verse: Eminem]

I'm holding on (Yeah)

But I don't know if I can take it much longer

Today's the day that I put all of my trust

And faith in You, Father

Please let this hate make me stronger

'Fore they turn on me like a zombie

It's like I'm being strangled unconscious (Yeah)

When temptation is almost like Satan is making you tryna

Take you away from your daughters

Dangling a bunch of painkillers on ya

Waving them in your face

And then watch them coming extra strength

And that's why they make them in rectangular objects

'Cause that's the shape of a coffin

Though, it aingt medication this time

But the devil's egging me on

And I aingt gonna let them break me 'cause I'm a soldier

You can bank on that promise like the Chamber of Commerce

So my savior, I call on

To rescue me from these depths of despair

So these demons better step like a stair

Because He is my shepherd

I'm armed with Jesus, my weapon is prayer

Soon as I squeeze it, I'm blessed like sneezes

Call me Yeezus, I'm F'd in the head, maybe I'm bonkers

Regardless, never claimed to be flawless

Long as the mistakes I've acknowledged

Y'all wish I would say something positive

Well, okay, then I'm positive

They'd rather trade weather with Mayweather

'Cause they would fare way better with them odds

Than they would exchanging some bars

Or trading any bars with Shady and probably is painfully obvious

To compare Godliness to an atheist

But I got them audiences raving (Woo) in amidst my squabbles

I got some awesome inspiration to drop them, off them

Pen and paper, I'm knocking them off

Woke up on stage at a concert

Whole place looking like a mosh pit

Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift

Every single day I thank God for

That's why I pay so much homage

Praises to Jesus, I'll always

[Chorus: Kanye West]

Use this gospel for protection

It's a hard road to Heaven

We call on Your blessings

In the Father, we put our faith

King of the Kingdom

Our demons are trembling

Holy angels defending

In the Father, we put our faith

[Outro]

Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh-uh

Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh, uh

Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh-uh

Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh, uh

Blessings from the altar got me feeling

Like I'm walking on water