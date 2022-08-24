DJ Khaled new album 'God Did' 2022: tracklist, features, songs & more
24 August 2022, 12:42 | Updated: 24 August 2022, 12:46
DJ Khaled is dropping his new album this week, and here's all the info about the new release.
DJ Khaled is known for his catchy tracks and star-studded features, and it is no surprise that his upcoming album has everyone anticipated for what is to come.
A year after the release of 'KHALED KHALED' comes his new album 'God Did'.
The new project features 18 tracks that features a whopping 30+ artists including some huge names in the music business.
Khaled has already released 'Staying Alive' featuring Drake and Lil Baby which features on the album, which means that there is 17 new tracks to take us through the late summer season!
The 46-year-old DJ has released the artwork for the forthcoming album, that shows his face against a green background as he sheds a single tear.
When is the album being released?
The follow-up to KHALED KHALED is being released Friday 26th August, meaning that there is not long to wait for the new tracks.
Speaking about the release, Khaled has said: "The tear represents tears of joy from God's blessings. GOD, I LOVE U SO MUCH!"
He continued: "I’m grateful for anything and EVERYTHING."
Who features on God Did?
There are over thirty featured artists on DJ Khaled's new project, including some very famous artists.
Drake appears on two tracks - 'Staying Alive' and the albums opener 'No Secret'.
Among the extensive list of artists are Jay-Z, Eminem, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, SZA and John Legend to name a few.
All the artists are below:
What is the tracklist?
DJ Khaled has released the tracklist for his new album, which features 18 tracks ready for fans to enjoy.
The full tracklist is as follows:
- “No Secret” feat. Drake
- “God Did” feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
- “Use This Gospel (Remix)” feat. Kanye West, Eminem (prod. by Dr. Dre and the ICU)
- “Big Time” feat. Future and Lil Baby
- “Keep Going” feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch
- “Party All the Time” feat. Quavo and Takeoff
- “Staying Alive” feat. Drake and Lil Baby
- “Beautiful” feat. Future and SZA
- “It Ain’t Safe” feat. Nardo Wick and Kodak Black
- “Let’s Pray” feat. Don Toliver and Travis Scott
- “Fam Good, We Good” feat. Gunna and Roddy Ricch
- “Bills Paid” feat. Latto and City Girls
- “Way Past Luck” feat. 21 Savage
- “These Streets Know My Name” feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla
- “Juice WRLD Did” feat. Juice WRLD
- “Jadakiss Interlude” feat. Jadakiss
- “Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk”
- “Grateful” feat. Vory