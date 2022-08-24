DJ Khaled new album 'God Did' 2022: tracklist, features, songs & more

DJ Khaled is dropping his new album this week, and here's all the info about the new release.

DJ Khaled is known for his catchy tracks and star-studded features, and it is no surprise that his upcoming album has everyone anticipated for what is to come.

A year after the release of 'KHALED KHALED' comes his new album 'God Did'.

The new project features 18 tracks that features a whopping 30+ artists including some huge names in the music business.

DJ Khaled is releasing his new album soon. Picture: Getty Images

Khaled has already released 'Staying Alive' featuring Drake and Lil Baby which features on the album, which means that there is 17 new tracks to take us through the late summer season!

The 46-year-old DJ has released the artwork for the forthcoming album, that shows his face against a green background as he sheds a single tear.

