What songs are on the album?

The album includes 34 songs split between two discs. These include 'Love The Way You Lie' and 'The Monster' with Rihanna, as well as more recent releases like 'Godzilla' with Juice WRLD.

'Curtain Call 2' also features an unreleased collab between Slim Shady and 50 Cent, titled 'Is This Love (‘09)'.

Some more recent songs that are included are 'River' with Ed Sheeran, and 'Walk on Water' featuring Beyoncé.

See the full tracklist below.