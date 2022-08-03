Eminem new album 'Curtain Call 2': release date, tracklist, features and more
3 August 2022, 15:05
Eminem has announced that he is releasing a greatest hits album soon!
Eminem is releasing a highly-anticipated second greatest hits compilation album "Curtain Call 2" this month.
The rapper has been teasing the album for a while now, and includes 34 tracks that include several of his number one hits.
He previously released a greatest hits album "Curtain Call" in 2005, meaning that the new release is over 17 years in the making.
What songs are on the album?
The album includes 34 songs split between two discs. These include 'Love The Way You Lie' and 'The Monster' with Rihanna, as well as more recent releases like 'Godzilla' with Juice WRLD.
'Curtain Call 2' also features an unreleased collab between Slim Shady and 50 Cent, titled 'Is This Love (‘09)'.
Some more recent songs that are included are 'River' with Ed Sheeran, and 'Walk on Water' featuring Beyoncé.
See the full tracklist below.
#CC2 OFFICIAL TRACKLIST #Relapse #Recovery #MMLP2 #Revival #Kamikaze #MTBMB #MTBMBSIDEB #Southpaw #ShadyXV #HellTheSequel pic.twitter.com/KePOVLVFoh— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 2, 2022
When is the release date?
'Curtain Call 2' drops on the 5th August from midnight.
It will be available on all streaming services and traditional platforms.
On his merchandise store, Eminem has multiple vinyls, CD's and cassettes for sale.
Who are the features?
Lots of artists feature in 'Curtain Call 2' and 17 out of the 34 tracks include a guest appearance.
Among the most notable artists are: Juice WRLD, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Ceelo Green, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.
'Curtain Call 2' is Eminem's latest release since his 2020 album 'Music to Be Murdered By'.
The rapper has released 11 studio albums to date over a 25-year period.