Diddy finally confirms he's dating Yung Miami, but is still "single"

The 52-year-old hip-hop mogul has finally opened up about the nature of his relationship with the 28-year-old rapstress.

Diddy has finally confirmed that he is dating City Girls member Yung Miami, after initially sparking rumours

During the premiere episode of REVOLT TV’s latest podcast, Caresha Please, the City Girls rapstress interrogated the hip-hop mogul about their relationship.

Yung Miami and Diddy sparked dating rumours for the first time in June 2021, when they were spotted holding hands . Picture: Getty

While Diddy finally confirmed that they are dating, he maintained that he is still a single man. “We go have dates, we’re friends, we go to exotic locations, we have great times, he said.

“We got to strip clubs, church. I’m gonna take you to church.”Yung Miami also asked him to define their relationship, with Diddy replying, “We date. We’re dating.”

However, he did maintain that he enjoys the company of other women – but credits Yung Miami for being one of the “realest” people he’s ever met.

Diddy and Yung Miami attend 2nd Annual The Black Ball Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday. Picture: Getty

Yung Miami has denied being in a romantic relationship with Diddy several times despite their multiple PDA's.

In a December 2021 interview with the WGCI Morning Show, Yung Miami was asked if she and Diddy were an item, to which she responded“No.”

However, at the Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival last month, Diddy reignited the romance rumours.

While enjoying the VIP treatment, he uploaded a video of himself dancing to the City Girls set with the caption, “@CityGirls Let’s go!!!”

The Bad Boys mogul was nothing but supportive as City Girls got the crowd jumping, once again causing fans to speculate on the status of their relationship.

Diddy and Yung Miami fuelled rumours they were together in August 2021 when she was spotted sitting on his lap. Picture: Instagram

The pair first sparked dating rumours last year June, when they were spotted holding hands at Quality Control CEO Pierre “P"'s birthday party.

In August last year, the pair fuelled the rumours when Yung Miami was spotted sitting in Diddy's lap.