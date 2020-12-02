Bhad Bhabie apologises for controversial "Who wants to be black?” comment

Bhad Bhabie apologises for controversial "Who wants to be black?” comment. Picture: Instagram

The rapstress has come forward to apologise after eight months.

Bhad Bhabie has apologised for a highly offensive comment she made, during a rant on her Instagram Live back in April.

The 17-year-old social media sensation was being accused of cultural appropriation after debuting her braids hairstyle.

The "Bestie" rapstress was also accused of wearing darker make up than her skin colour to give herself a tanned complexion.

In April, Bhad Bhabie had enough of the comments and decided to address them on her Instagram Live.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" artist said "Y'all say that I 'try to be black' because I...maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan," she said.

Many people accused Bhad Bhabie of cultural appropriation after she debuted her braids. Picture: Instagram

"I used darker foundation. Lil Kim uses foundation that – no disrespect toward Lil Kim, I’m actually a fan of hers. No disrespect to her – but the girl wears foundation that’s too light for her face."

Bhabie then said "Who wants to be black? I don't understand that! I just can't comprehend it," sparking major backlash. Lil Kim even clapped back at Bhabie, referring to her as a "rodent".

Eight months later, Bhad Bhabie has taken to her Instagram to apologise for her previous comments.

Sharing a video explaining herself, Bhad Bhabie offered a long-awaited apology. "I apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said. It was not meant how it was taken."

Bhad Bhabie continued "I would like for y’all to understand that I didn’t mean it in a bad way I was saying it like ‘who are you talking about’ not meaning it’s bad to be that," she captioned the Instagram post.

"This is the last time I will defend myself on this topic y’all can twist whatever you want but I know what I truly meant."

Check out the video above.