Red Bull Culture Clash London 2025: Date, Tickets, Line Up & More
5 December 2024, 16:12 | Updated: 5 December 2024, 16:34
Here's everything you need to know about Red Bull Culture Clash coming to London in 2025.
Listen to this article
Red Bull Culture Clash is making its long-anticipated return to the UK!
After almost 10 years since their 2016 event held in London’s O2; Red Bull are coming back, bigger and better to crown the UK’s newest sound clash winner.
For one night only, a show celebrating four pillars of the UK's beloved music scene will come alive. Here's everything you need to know including date, tickets and line up.
When is Red Bull Culture Clash London 2025?
Red Bull Culture Clash is making its long-anticipated return to London on Saturday 8 March at Drumsheds.
For one night only, four crews repping the best of Electronic, UK Rap, Afro, and Caribbean music scenes will arm themselves with the hardest dubplates and be backed by unforgettable special guests as they battle for the coveted Red Bull Culture Clash trophy.
Since 2010, Culture Clash has been the momentous event in the UK music scene, attracting some of the biggest names from across the globe. Crews have included Boy Better Know, A$AP Mob, Popcaan & Spice with Mixpak, Chase & Status with Rebel Sound – special guests ranging from J Hus, Stormzy, to Ice Kid.
How can I get tickets for Red Bull Culture Clash?
Tickets are yet to go on sale for Red Bull Culture Clash at Drumsheds, however keep an eye on this page for when they do.
What are the Red Bull Culture Clash rules?
- Red Bull Culture Clash is split into 4 rounds.
- A crew’s set in each round lasts between 5 and 15 minutes: synchronise your watches!
- A countdown clock will appear on the main screen 10 seconds before the end of each set. When the time is up, sound will fade out, then cut.
- Crews are encouraged to come correct with custom dubplates and introduce special guests anytime during the event. However, in the final round, it’s dubs, remixes and live guest performances only. No regular records whatsoever!
- Strictly no repeats. If a crew repeats a tune played earlier in the night, they’re disqualified from that round, so listen up good. The only exception is if the record is explicitly announced as a so-called “counteraction”, and somehow altered – dubplate, remix, live performance, etc.