Red Bull Culture Clash London 2025: Date, Tickets, Line Up & More

Red Bull Culture Clash London 2025: Date, Tickets, Line Up & More. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about Red Bull Culture Clash coming to London in 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Red Bull Culture Clash is making its long-anticipated return to the UK!

After almost 10 years since their 2016 event held in London’s O2; Red Bull are coming back, bigger and better to crown the UK’s newest sound clash winner.

For one night only, a show celebrating four pillars of the UK's beloved music scene will come alive. Here's everything you need to know including date, tickets and line up.

Stormzy and Boy Better Know perform on stage at Red Bull Culture Clash at Earls Court on October 30, 2014 in London, England. Picture: Getty

When is Red Bull Culture Clash London 2025?

Red Bull Culture Clash is making its long-anticipated return to London on Saturday 8 March at Drumsheds.

For one night only, four crews repping the best of Electronic, UK Rap, Afro, and Caribbean music scenes will arm themselves with the hardest dubplates and be backed by unforgettable special guests as they battle for the coveted Red Bull Culture Clash trophy.

Since 2010, Culture Clash has been the momentous event in the UK music scene, attracting some of the biggest names from across the globe. Crews have included Boy Better Know, A$AP Mob, Popcaan & Spice with Mixpak, Chase & Status with Rebel Sound – special guests ranging from J Hus, Stormzy, to Ice Kid.

How can I get tickets for Red Bull Culture Clash?

Tickets are yet to go on sale for Red Bull Culture Clash at Drumsheds, however keep an eye on this page for when they do.

Rebel Sound celebrate winning onstage at Red Bull Culture Clash at Earls Court on October 30, 2014 in London, England. Picture: Getty

What are the Red Bull Culture Clash rules?