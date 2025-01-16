How to watch ‘Molly Mae: Behind It All’ documentary & episode release schedule

By Anna Suffolk

When does ‘Molly Mae: Behind It All’ the new documentary get released and what is the episode release schedule? Here's everything you need to know.

Molly-Mae fans assemble! The influencer is about to drop her hotly-anticipated documentary series on Prime Video called Molly Mae: Behind It All this week.

The 25-year-old influencer, who rose to fame after finding love with now ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury on ITV's Love Island, and has since amassed millions of followers, her own clothing line and much more.

So, when do new episodes drop of Molly Mae: Behind It All and what is the episode release schedule? Here's all we know.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together for five years.
Molly-Mae Hague is the star of new docuseries about her life. Picture: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

What time does Molly Mae: Behind It All get released on Amazon Prime Video?

There's not long to wait as Molly Mae: Behind It All drops tomorrow, Friday January 17th.

It is likely to arrive at 8am GMT, but fans could expect the series a bit earlier if they decide to drop at midnight.

Molly-Mae: Behind it All will be available to stream for free with an Amazon Prime subscription or by signing up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial.

Tommy and Molly got engaged last year.
Molly, her ex-boyfriend Tommy and daughter Bambi will make an appearance. . Picture: Instagram

When do new episodes of Molly Mae: Behind It All come out on Amazon Prime Video?

Episodes 1-3 of Molly Mae: Behind It All are released on Friday, January 17th.

The next set of episodes have not got a confirmed release date, but Prime Video have confirmed they will be released in Spring 2025.

Molly Mae: Behind It All episode release schedule:

  • Molly Mae: Behind It All Episode 1 - 17th January 2025
  • Molly Mae: Behind It All Episode 2 - 17th January 2025
  • Molly Mae: Behind It All Episode 3 - 17th January 2025
  • Molly Mae: Behind It All Episode 4 - Spring 2025
  • Molly Mae: Behind It All Episode 5 - Spring 2025
  • Molly Mae: Behind It All Episode 6 - Spring 2025
Fans can expect an unfiltered look at Molly's life.
Fans can expect an unfiltered look at Molly's life. Picture: Prime Video

What is Molly Mae: Behind It All about?

Molly-Mae has a lot to talk about in this new docuseries- from her split from Tommy Fury to her birth to daughter Bambi. The synopsis says: "This documentary will take viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up.

We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: Maebe."

"This is Molly-Mae as we've never seen her before - raw, real and redefining what it means to thrive under intense public scrutiny." the synopsis reads.

