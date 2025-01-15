How to listen to Hip Hop Fridays on Capital XTRA!

Hip Hop Fridays on Capital XTRA. Picture: Getty

Here's how we make Hip Hip our Friday focus on Capital XTRA.

Every Friday, we’re turning up the vibes and bringing you the ultimate soundtrack to kick off your weekend in style!

From 9AM, get ready for the biggest Hip Hop bangers in the mix, straight from our incredible DJs: Semtex, Kennedy Taylor, Teeshow, and Manny Norte.

Expect a blend of Hip Hop classics and the freshest hits dominating the scene right now.

Hip Hop has been a major part of the music scene for over 50 years. Picture: Getty

Whether you’re vibing at home, on the move, or at work, these mixes are guaranteed to set the perfect tone for the weekend ahead.

Don’t miss it – Friday just got a whole lot better with Capital XTRA, and you can listen on Global Player.

The mixes are:

9AM

11AM

2PM

5PM

Teeshow kicks off the specialist shows from 7PM

Expect throwback hip-hop hits! Picture: Alamy

It originally started as a way to celebrate Hip Hop on it’s 50th anniversary in 2023 and the idea stuck.

Hip Hop turned 50 years old in 2023, and Capital XTRA knew we had to celebrate!

Capital XTRA celebrated the 50-year anniversary of the genre with a host of special on-air moments throughout the month.

So, we had 50 Cent guest host Capital XTRA Breakfast as well as pioneer DJ Semtex hosting a special show celebrating all things Hip Hop.

We also did a fan vote for The Greatest - with Gangsters Paradise by Coolio taking the top spot!