Harry Pinero Shares Advice on Starting Content Creation at 27 & Reveals First Job

By Anna Suffolk

YouTuber Harry Pinero spoke exclusively to Capital XTRA about his rise to fame, starting a career in content creation & who the most famous person in his contact book is!

Harry Pinero, also known as ‘HP, like the sauce’, is a a 32-year-old content creator specialising in comedy and sport-focused content across a social media following of millions.

The Peckham native started uploading videos to YouTube at the age of 27, and has worked with the likes of David Beckham, to good friends Chunkz and Yung Filly.

To celebrate the announcement of his ‘YouTube Edition’ Harry spoke exclusively to Capital XTRA about his life before fame, juggling fatherhood with content creation and even revealed the most famous person in his phonebook!

Speaking to Capital XTRA, Harry gave his advice to prospective content creators: “I always look at other content creators, look at the setup, the lighting, the edits that they do.

“That does cost a bit of money. But the more you try and work towards a common goal, which is to have a great setup, and have great audio and everything else that comes in time, so start small, and then build. You can't go for the big stuff before you do your work.”

“I’ve only just got a great setup five years into my YouTube career,” Harry continued.

Pinero started content creation at the age of 27, and was eager to share his journey into the industry just five years ago.

“Before YouTube, I've worked a few jobs,” Harry said. “I worked as a mentor in a prison. Then I worked in the Co-op, then I worked at a tech company.”

When asked how his skills from previous jobs can be implemented into his YouTube career: “I think the skills that I learned weren't even from work, but I've just always implemented them at work, because that's where people are. Just literally being nice to everyone."

Harry Pinero shares his three-year-old son with singer Miraa May, and revealed that fatherhood has meant Harry “waits till he goes to bed” before filming his YouTube content.

Reminiscing on a poignant story of himself and his son, Harry recalls: “If he's at my mum's or he's with his mum, he'll be like, ‘Daddy’s outside the house’. I did a campaign with Foot Asylum, where a billboard was outside and he walked past.”

“He probably doesn't get it. Yeah, but he will one day,” Harry recalled.

Pinero has worked with the likes of David Beckham, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Virgil Van Dijk, and recalls a time getting starstruck by Paul Scholes, a former footballer of his club he supports, Manchester United.

“He’s my icon,” quipped Pinero. “Absolute icon. So yeah, he when I met him, I hugged him like he was my dad.”

The YouTuber also spoke about his admiration for Omah Sy, the actor most known for Lupin, who has made his way into Pinero’s contact book!

“I messaged [Omah] when Lupin came out and I was like, You should keep the hair and he started laughing. He's always asked me how my family is.” Pinero said.

Harry has no aim to stop his insane career trajectory anytime soon. He says he is carving out a space to help upcoming content creators to break down briefs for brand partnerships and turn them into something unique.

One of Harry’s latest projects is YouTube edition, a specially curated list of four creators hand-picked by Harry, which aims to spotlight and uplift their fellow creators.

Harry’s chosen creators include @SDS, where he learns more about the sport in a fun and casual way; @JamesLawrenceAllcott, for his in-depth analysis, as well as @SaeedTV_ and @RoryJenningsFootball.

You can catch up with Harry Pinero's chat on Capital XTRA Breakfast below.