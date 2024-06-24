Upgrade your listening experience on Global Player!

Get closer to the biggest Hip Hop & RnB on Global Player, the official Capital XTRA App. Access exclusive videos, podcasts, XTRA produced playlists, and access to all the latest radio features including rewind, pause and seven day catch-up

Global Player gives you access to your favourite radio station 24/7 (Capital XTRA, of course!), no matter where in the world you are… you can even take us on holiday with you!

On top of that, you get new functionality which allows you to pause and rewind live radio, watch exclusive videos featuring some of the biggest music stars and listen to a selection of curated playlists, expertly crafted by the team here at Capital XTRA.

Plus… Global Player brings you an incredible selection of the best podcasts, across many genres including music, comedy and current affairs. It’s your one-stop shop for entertainment, and it’s all FREE!

What’s on this Global Player Week:

  • Watch our exclusive interview with Raye
  • Enter our monthly prize draw for the chance to win £1,000
  • Explore our brand new playlist celebrating 30 years of UK Garage and many more
  • Catch up on the highlights from when we spoke to Druski and Bryson Tiller
  • Explore our unique functionality of pausing and rewinding live radio
  • And so much more…

Join us for Global Player Week on Capital XTRA!

