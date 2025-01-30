Central Cee joins Boardmasters Festival 2025 as headliner

30 January 2025, 17:03

Central Cee joins Boardmasters Festival 2025 as headliner. Picture: Client

Central Cee is headlining Boardmasters 2025 in August! Here's all the details including how to get tickets.

Central Cee has just been announced as a headliner for Boardmasters Festival in 2025, taking place in Newquay, Cornwall.

The 'Can't Rush Greatness' rapper joins the likes of RAYE, Krept & Konan and The Prodigy performing at the world-class festival.

The festival is taking place between 6th - 10th August 2025, a five-day adventure combining live music, surfing and skating.

How to get tickets to Boardmasters 2025:

Tickets to Boardmasters 2025 can be found here and they are on sale now.

The festival will take place from 6th – 10th August in Newquay, Cornwall.

The 5-day festival is situated across two stunning locations in Cornwall - the surfing mecca of the UK, Fistral Beach, where world class International Surf Competitions take place, and arguably the most stunning location in the country to watch live music, Watergate Bay. Expect parties that run late into the night and a beautiful beach to recuperate on during the day

Central Cee has redefined the global perception of UK rap, breaking barriers and setting unprecedented milestones.

His ability to seamlessly blend raw storytelling with universal appeal has resonated across continents, bridging linguistic and cultural divides.

With Can’t Rush Greatness, he reaffirms his position as one of the most vital voices in contemporary rap, delivering an album that is both deeply personal and globally resonant.

