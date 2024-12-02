Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2024: Tracks, How to Vote & More

Capital XTRA’s Homegrown Track Of The Year, December 2024 – Specific Rules

1. Capital XTRA’s Homegrown Track Of The Year promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 2nd December to Sunday 15th December 2024 on Capital XTRA. Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here(together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To vote in Capital XTRA’s Homegrown Track Of The Year you must:

a. download the Global Player app;

b. go to the Capital XTRA Homegrown Track Of The Yearpage within the app;

c. register your details and;

d. submit three votes for your three favourite pieces of Homegrown music (your “Vote”)

OR

e. visit capitalxtra.com;

f. go to the Homegrown Track Of The Year page;

g. register your details and;

h. submit three votes for your three favourite pieces of Homegrown music (your “Vote”)

4. Online entry will open at 07:00 (GMT) on Monday 2nd December 2024 and will close at 23:59 (BST) on Sunday 15th December 2024. Votes received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

5. “Homegrown music” is defined as being written, recorded and released by an artist who is British or group with 2 or more British members.

6. You must vote for three separate pieces of music from either the predetermined list or adding your own suggestion. The pre-determind list has been taken from Capital XTRA’s Homegrown Track of The Week between January 1st 2024 & November 30th 2024. We may include adjustments to the final chart positions for brand suitability.

7. For the avoidance of doubt you cannot vote for any one piece of music more than once.

8. Your Vote will not count if the vote is incomplete, or the piece of music cannot be accurately identified.

9. You must include your contact details to ensure the votes can be counted and verified. Votes submitted without contact details will not be counted in the chart.

10. Votes are weighted in terms of preference. A first-choice vote is attributed 3 points, a second choice vote 2 points and a third choice vote 1 point.

11. Votes should be entered in order of preference and the final chart is dependent on the total number of points assigned to each song. Capital XTRAs Homegrown Track Of The Year will be broadcast on New Year’s Eve (Sunday 31st December 2024).

12. If two or more pieces of music tie with the same number of points, the number of first, second and third-choice votes will be taken into consideration to decide the final countdown positions.

13. No automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group votes will be accepted. We shall discount any votes that appear to have used any of these methods.

14. We reserve the right to remove bulk votes that we believe arise as a result of a concerted attempt to skew the vote, and which render the vote an inaccurate reflection of voters' preferences.

15. Votes submitted by text, on social media or posted elsewhere online (outside of the Capital XTRA Promotion webpage) will not be eligible to be included in the countdown.

16. Only eligible votes submitted on the online form, via the Global Player app, or capitalxtra.com will be included in the countdown.

Eligibility:

17. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over and who are based in the UK at the time of voting.

18. Voting is restricted to one Vote per person; duplicate Votes will be excluded from the Promotion.

Data Protection:

19. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

20. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion.

21. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policyfor more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

22. We may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

23. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

24. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to Vote in the Promotion.