Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards: How to vote

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards: How to vote. Picture: CLIENT

Here's how you can vote in the Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act, supported by Capital XTRA, at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 2025 BRIT Awards are fast approaching and there's one category in particular we can't wait to see who scoops up the award!

Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act is one of the five genre categories for this years BRITs, which has five huge stars nominated for the prestigious award.

Here's who is nominated for the gong and how to get involved and vote!

Who is nominated for Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards?

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Both Dave and Central Cee have been nominated in this category. Picture: Client

How to vote for Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act at the 2025 BRITs:

For the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard, the five genre Awards for Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act, and R&B Act will be determined by public vote on WhatsApp.

This year there is one simple way for people to get involved and vote!

Ghetts has been nominated. Picture: Getty

Fans will be able to place one vote per category per day, with votes resetting at midnight GMT.

Voting will open at midday on Friday 31st January, and close on Friday 14th February at 11:59pm. Voting is not restricted by location.

Or vote using this QR code! Picture: Client

Little Simz has also been nominated. Picture: Getty

Happy voting, and make sure you’re watching The BRIT Awards with Mastercard on March 1st live on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on YouTube if you’re watching elsewhere in the world.