Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards: How to vote

31 January 2025, 12:00 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 12:01

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards: How to vote
Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards: How to vote. Picture: CLIENT

Here's how you can vote in the Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act, supported by Capital XTRA, at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 2025 BRIT Awards are fast approaching and there's one category in particular we can't wait to see who scoops up the award!

Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act is one of the five genre categories for this years BRITs, which has five huge stars nominated for the prestigious award.

Here's who is nominated for the gong and how to get involved and vote!

Who is nominated for Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards?

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz
  • Stormzy
Both Dave and Central Cee have been nominated in this category.
Both Dave and Central Cee have been nominated in this category. Picture: Client

How to vote for Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act at the 2025 BRITs:

For the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard, the five genre Awards for Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act, and R&B Act will be determined by public vote on WhatsApp.

>>> VOTE HERE >>>

This year there is one simple way for people to get involved and vote!

Ghetts has been nominated.
Ghetts has been nominated. Picture: Getty

Fans will be able to place one vote per category per day, with votes resetting at midnight GMT.

Voting will open at midday on Friday 31st January, and close on Friday 14th February at 11:59pm. Voting is not restricted by location.

>>> VOTE HERE >>>

Or vote using this QR code!
Or vote using this QR code! Picture: Client
Little Simz has also been nominated.
Little Simz has also been nominated. Picture: Getty

Happy voting, and make sure you’re watching The BRIT Awards with Mastercard on March 1st live on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on YouTube if you’re watching elsewhere in the world.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is The Weeknd going on a 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' tour in 2025? Rumours, Dates & Tickets

Is The Weeknd going on a 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' tour in 2025? Dates, Venues & Tickets

Doechii 'Denial is a River' full lyrics meaning explained amid GRAMMY performance

Doechii 'Denial is a River' full lyrics meaning explained amid GRAMMY performance

The Weeknd & Lana Del Rey 'The Abyss' lyrics meaning explained

The Weeknd & Lana Del Rey 'The Abyss' lyrics meaning explained

The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow': Release Date, Tracklist & More

The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow': Release Date, Tracklist & More

Trending

The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' full list of features

The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' full list of features

Central Cee joins Boardmasters Festival 2025 as headliner

Central Cee joins Boardmasters Festival 2025 as headliner

A$AP Rocky court case 2025: Latest news, updates, and trial details

A$AP Rocky court case 2025: Latest news, updates, and trial details

Will Rihanna join A$AP Rocky in his court trial?

Will Rihanna join A$AP Rocky in his court trial?

How to watch SZA & Keke Palmer new film ‘One of Them Days’ in the UK & release date

How to watch SZA & Keke Palmer new film ‘One of Them Days’ in the UK & release date

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working