BLACKPINK's Rosé breaks silence on Jaden Smith dating rumours

20 January 2025, 14:55

BLACKPINK's Rosé breaks silence on Jaden Smith dating rumours.

By Anna Suffolk

ROSE from Blackpink has spoken out amid rumours she was dating Jaden Smith, following his split from Sab Zada.

Singer Rosé has broken her silence after rumours alleged one of her new songs on her debut album was about Jaden Smith.

The BLACKPINK singer and son of actor Will Smith were rumoured to be dating after the pair were papped spending time together.

However, the singer has since set the record straight during a lie detector test with Vanity Fair.

Rose (R) and Jaden Smith were rumoured to be dating.
Rose (R) and Jaden Smith were rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty

Addressing the rumours that her song 'Toxic Till The End' was about Jaden Smith, Rosé took part in a lie detector test.

She confidently answered "No, it's not about Jaden Smith", before going on to talk about their friendship. The song 'Toxic Till The End' documents a relationship with a manipulative and possessive ex.

"He's a good friend, though. Hi, Jaden. Miss you lots." The 'APT' singer was also asked if she and Smith had ever dated, to which she replied, "No," once again passing the lie detector's assessment.

Rosé set the Jaden Smith dating rumours straight.
Rosé set the Jaden Smith dating rumours straight. Picture: Getty

Jaden and Rosé have long been friends and have interacted several times over the years, including when the singer was in the hugely successful K-pop group BLACKPINK.

Jaden Smith has dated a lot of high-profile celebs, having most recently dated influencer Sab Zada.

He also dated Kylie Jenner in 2013 and Sofia Richie the year before.

