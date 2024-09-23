How much money did Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois make after their last fight?

How much money did Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois make after their last fight? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What was the prize money earned for Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois fight and how much did they make following their showdown at Wembley Stadium?

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois faced each other at the weekend for the IBF title, with Dubois defeating the heavyweight.

Talk has turned to how much the boxers made for the match, which took place on Saturday September 21st at Wembley Stadium. This is the fourth career defeat for Joshua amid losses in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

So, how much prize money did AJ and Daniel Dubois make from the boxing match? Here's everything we know.

Daniel Dubois won the IBF title against Anthony Joshua. Picture: Getty

How much money did Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois make?

Sporty Salaries reported that before the fight, AJ was guaranteed to take home the huge sum of £6m.

That figure could even rise as high as £25million depending on PPV [pay-per-view] sales.

For Dubois, the younger Briton is guaranteed to earn at least £3.5m. That figure could then rise to £10m depending on sales for the fight.

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois: Riyadh Season - Wembley Edition. Picture: Getty

Despite winning the fight, Dubois' money is said to be a smaller sum due to AJ's larger draw in the boxing world.

However, if the figures are accurate, this win will be his biggest payment to date. The Daily Record reports that Dubois earned around £1.6m for his 2020 loss to Joe Joyce and his Usyk battle in 2023 made him £1.5 million.

Anthony Joshua has a net worth of over £62 million according to Forbes, and Dubois has a net worth of around £3.8 million.