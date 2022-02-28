Will Smith caught in awkward moment about Jada's 'entanglement' at SAG Awards

Attending the SAG Awards last night, the married couple awkwardly laughed about being in "no more entanglements' whilst on the shows red carpet

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith were caught in a messy moment last night at the 2022 SAG Awards after actress Laverne Cox brought up Jada's famous 'entanglement' moment on the red carpet.

The Inventing Anna star didn't shy away from bringing up the awkward topic whilst interviewing Will about being nominated for the Best male actor award.

"Fingers crossed this will hopefully be your year. We love you. Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us" the Orange is the New Black actress made whilst interviewing the couple on the Blue carpet before the show.

She continued: "Thank you, we can’t wait for more Red Table Talk and more entanglements…"

Jada pinkett Smith says she’s DONE with entanglements during her interview at the #SagAwards w/ Will Smith pic.twitter.com/kfiAnzCbWl — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) February 28, 2022

Jada quickly replied putting her fingers up saying "No more of those", which Laverne followed up by adding "No more entanglements, no more entanglements".

The entanglement conversation comes after R&B singer August Alsina famously revealed that he had a relationship with Jada during her marriage with Will, which she later confirmed on Red Table Talk.

"We were over. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August" she said on the show with Will pushing her to clarify that the word 'entanglement' actually meant relationship.

"It was a relationship, absolutely" Jada added Will continuing on saying:

"We decided we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy".

"One of the things I want to clear up that was kind of swirling in the press was you giving permission, which the only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself" Jada said.

"But what August was trying to communicate – because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably – I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not".

Will and Jada have been married since 1997, share two children – Willow and Jaden Smith.

Shortly after that, he went on to win the 'Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role' for his role of Richard Williams in the 2021 American biographical drama film King Richard.

"That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now, because my name was called for King Richard, sitting next to Venus Williams" he told the audience in a heartwarming winner speech.

"Venus, Serena, the Williams family, you entrusted me and our group with your story. You didn’t agree to put your name on it until you saw the final project. I get that, I get that. That’s cool. That’s real because we be messing stuff up sometimes. But when I got the call and you watched the movie and you said you loved it, I just want to say thank you very much".

Here are the SAG Award 2022 winners:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role – Will Smith (King Richard)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role – Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture – CODAOutstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series – Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series – Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series – Jung Ho-Yeon (Squid Game)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series – Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series – Succession

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series – Ted Lasso

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture – No Time To Die

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series – Squid Game

The 57th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award – Dame Helen Mirren