Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith respond to 'entanglement' memes

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith respond to 'entanglement' memes. Picture: Getty

The famous couple laughed off the social media reaction to the viral Red Table Talk episode.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith dropped a bombshell earlier this year - after marrying back in 1997, the couple separated briefly a few years ago after their marriage hit the rocks.

And, during that time, Jada became romantically involved with R&B singer August Alsina, who outed their relationship during an interview at the end of June this year.

Will and Jada wed back in 2017, but briefly separated for a short amount of time. Picture: Getty

A month later, during an episode of Red Table Talk, Jada admitted she had "got into a different kind of entanglement with August", and her use of the word entanglement went viral on social media.

Another viral moment from the video came from Will's facial expression when Jada was discussing her romance with Alsina, with many taking pity on the actor and perceiving him to look sad.

However, in his latest YouTube video, Will and Jada laughed off the memes, with Will admitting that he was simply tired. "He wasn't crying," said Jada, before Will explained, "It was midnight! We were shooting at midnight 'cos we were trying to rush to go to the airport in the morning."

Jada explained that she initially wanted to reshoot the video, but decided against it. "I should have stuck to my first gut, which was reshoot the whole damn thing."

"That's what I said! I said reshoot it but it played out... everybody's like "Poor Will!"" Jada admitted that the video had turned out more serious than she had intended.