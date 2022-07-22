Usher finally responds to Chris Brown Verzuz battle rumours

Fans of Usher have been waiting for him to respond to a potential Verzuz battle.

Usher has long been speculated to appear as a participant in the web series Verzuz.

Since he performed a stunning R&B set for NPR Tiny Desk back in June, fans have wanted the 'Yeah!' singer to battle another singer for Verzuz.

The pair are good friends. Picture: Getty Images

Chris Brown and Trey Songz are among the artists being suggested as potential competitors.

Breezy has even already admitted that an Usher v. Chris Brown Verzuz would 'make sense'.

Now, Usher has shared his thoughts about the two R&B greats going head-to-head.

Usher hasn't shut down the idea completely. Picture: Getty Images

In an interview with E! News, Usher explained that he was aware of fans wanting him to take the Verzuz stage, but shut down any rumours that a match was in the works.

Usher said "there was a flyer that was put together. It’s not official, no, we’re not doing that."

He continued, "but I can appreciate what I see. Nah, there’s no Verzuz. I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that".

"You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned."

Only time will tell whether Usher will take the mic and compete in a Verzuz battle.

