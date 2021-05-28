Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea announce they're expecting second child

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea announce they're expecting second child. Picture: Getty

The couple welcomed their daughter Sovereign in September. Now, they have revealed their second child is on the way, at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea have revealed that they are expecting their second child together, after welcoming their first child, Sovereign, in September 2020.

On Thursday (May 27) The couple stunned on the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Jenn Goicoechea and Usher reveal they're expecting baby no.2 at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Picture: Getty

While the 42-year-old pop star and his music-executive girlfriend walked down the carpet, people were excited to see Jenn show off her baby bump.

Photographers couldn't help but snap up shots of the gorgeous star, as she wore a beautiful tight-fitted black gown, which enhanced her pregnant belly.

The news came as a shock to fans, as the couple had kept the pregnancy quiet. There are no details as to how far along she is, but from the photos of her baby bump, their child will be on the way soon.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement, with one fan writing: "Awww so happy for them", with another adding, "What ? They just a had a baby".

Usher shares photo of his and Jenn's first child, their daughter, Sovereign. Picture: Instagram/@usher

This will be their second child, giving a younger sibling to 8-month-old daughter Sovereign, who they welcomed in September 2020.

The "Love In This Club" singer intially sparked dating rumors with Jenn in fall 2019. The pair fuelled relationship speculation when they were spotted at an Oscars 2020 after party looking boo'd up.

With Jenn Goicoechea also shares sons Usher Raymond V, 13, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 12, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, Usher shared the first public photo of Sovereign and pointed out he and his daughter share the same Zodiac sign.

"She came out early," he explained. "She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know—they kinda have their minds made up on what they wanna do."

"As they get older, I'm less cool of a dad," he said. "So now I'm starting this whole cycle over again and I'm kind of the apple of her eye right now."

Ahead of the iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony, Usher tweeted about participating in one of the first major event following the coronavirus pandemic restrictions loosening up,

"Can't wait to be back on-stage performing & hosting at the 2021 #iHeartAwards!" Usher wrote earlier this month on Twitter.

Can’t wait to host AND perform at the 2021 @iHeartRadio Music Awards! Watch the show on @FOXTV May 27th! #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/NuVFANz3kN — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) May 11, 2021

In other Usher related news, producer Jermaine Dupri teased that his album 'Confessions 2' will be "coming soon" in late April.

