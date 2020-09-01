Usher reportedly expecting first child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are 'expecting their first child together'. Picture: Getty

Usher's pregnant girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea was spotted with her baby bump on show.

Usher Raymond and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, 37, are expecting their first child together.

The R&B singer already has two children, but the pair are awaiting their first bundle of joy together. Record executive Jenn, has been spotted with a baby bump, while walking down the street with Usher.

While the couple have still yet to officially announce that they're expecting, there have been photos of Jenn walking with Usher, with her pregnant belly on show.

In the photos, the pair look happy as they walk arm-in-arm with their matching Louis Vuitton face masks.

On Monday (Aug 31) the couple were pictured outside a production studio in Los Angeles.

A source close to the pair told the publication that they are "thrilled and very excited" about their baby news.

Raymond and Goicoechea were also spotted Saturday at Kreation Organic Juicery in West Hollywood.

The 37 year-old exec had her baby bump on display while wearing a blue hoodie and sweatpants co-ord.

The pair were first romantically linked last October.

Usher has two sons, Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, and Usher Raymond V, 12, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

He was married to Foster, 49, between 2007 and 2009. After the pair got divorced, Usher married Grace Miguel, who became his manager, in 2015.

Usher's relationship with Miguel lasted until 2018. In October 2019, Usher was first spotted with his current girlfriend Jenn.

The pair's relationship was confirmed when there was a photo of them kissing backstage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Jenn is currently the Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, which reps artists such as Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, Mariah Carey, Meghan Trainor and Madison Beer.

