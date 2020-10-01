Usher announces birth of baby girl with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher announces birth of baby girl with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. Picture: Getty

The R&B singer has welcomed a daughter named Sovereign Bo Raymond with his girlfriend Jenn.

Usher has announced the birth of his daughter with his girlfriend of one year, Jenn Goicoechea.

The 41-year-old R&B singer shared an adorable photo of his baby girl, named Sovereign Bo, holding onto his finger in an Instagram post on Wednesday (30 Sept).

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. “Isn’t She lovely” by Stevie Wonder on repeat," Usher captioned the snap.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," announced Usher. Picture: Instagram/@usher

It was reported that the couple were expecting over the summer after Jenn was photographed sporting a baby bump during an outing in West Hollywood with her beau.

Sovereign is the couple's first child together. Usher also has two children from his marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster; Usher V, 12, and Naviyd, 11.

Usher and Jenn were first romantically linked at the end of last year after being spotted looking cosy in public together. The couple also attended Diddy's star-studded 50th birthday together in December.

Usher has been dating girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea for around year. Picture: Getty

Prior to Jenn, Usher was married to his manager and long-term girlfriend Grace Miguel, 51, from 2015, before they announced their split in March 2018.

As previously mentioned, Usher was married to his former personal stylist Tameka Foster, 49, from 2007 to 2009.

Congratulations, Usher and Jenn!