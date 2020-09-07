Usher confirms he’s expecting a baby with pregnant girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher confirms he’s expecting a baby with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. Picture: Getty

Singer Usher has confirmed he has a baby on the way with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

By Tiana Williams

Usher is back on the scene and embracing the positive things that are happening in his personal life and his career right now.

During an interview with Good Morning America on Friday, the 41-year-old singer confirmed he was expecting a child with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

Usher's child he is expecting with Jenn will be his third child, and his first with Goicoechea.

The "Confessions" singer is already a dad to his two sons with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster – 12-year-old Usher V and 11-year-old Naveid.

During the interview, Usher revealed that his sons couldn't be more thrilled about the big news.

"[They're] elated and excited," he said. "Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really excited for my young one -- well, my bean's arrival."

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea have reportedly been dating since last year October. Picture: Getty

Usher was married to Foster, 49, between 2007 and 2009. A while after their divorce, Usher married Grace Miguel, who became his manager, in 2015.

The singer and Miguel split in 2018. In October 2019, Usher was first spotted with his current girlfriend Jenn.

Reports of Jenn's pregnancy came when she was spotted with a baby bump, while walking down the street with Usher last month.

The "Climax" singer also surprised his fans by announcing that he'd be headlining his own Las Vegas residency, with shows starting in July 2021.

Usher told the GMA hosts that he and his family have been thinking about him headlining his own Las Vegas residency for years, which is finally happening.

Usher's residency will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The residency will begin on July 16, 2021, with tickets going on sale to the public on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. However, Usher's fans presale tickets will be available on Sept. 7.

During the interview, Usher spoke of his residency and said "Finally now, to be able to come to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and be able to go back in time and do the earlier songs as well as new music and give people this up close and personal immersive experience is really something that I'm looking forward to".

The star continued "Really looking forward to Las Vegas, going there for 12 shows starting in July and really excited about it." He added"It's gonna be crazy, man".

On Friday, the singer also announced that he's in the process of completing his upcoming album.

"I'm getting ready to drop some new music and also some new visuals," he said. "It's just been a process."

