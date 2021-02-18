When did Tyga get his hair transplant?

Tyga was exposed for getting a hairline transplant by his fellow Young Money rapper, Nicki Minaj.

In August 2018, Tyga got caught in the crossfire between a public argument Nicki had with her ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels.

While clapping back at Safaree, Minaj revealed he got his hair transplant from the same doctor as Tyga.

I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!! — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

“I should’ve never paid for the gyatdamn hairline!!!!,” she told Safaree on Twitter.

“It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!"

The star added “Tyga sh*t ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DON’T LIKE UGLY!!!!!!”.

Tyga responded with a classy tweet, sharing an image of the contact information for Ziering Medical, one of the top hair transplant companies.

He added “They off the hook. Tellem Tyga sent u.” in a tweet.

According to Craig Ziering, Tyga's shout out brought him a lot of clientele.

“My celebrity clientele has been extremely good at sharing the information with their circle of friends” Ziering said.

He added “Tyga has a lot of followers on Twitter and Instagram, so we’ve gotten a lot more followers and a lot more inquiries.”