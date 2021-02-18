Tyga hairline transplant: Before and after photos, surgery, makeover
18 February 2021, 13:44
Did Tyga get a hair transplant? What did the rapper's hairline look like before he got surgery?
Tyga is no stranger to a hairline transplant. The 31 year-old rapper broke the internet in 2018 when photos emerged of him and his new hairline.
Tyga dating history: from Kylie Jenner to Bella Poarch
While many people criticised and laughed at the rapper at the time, many male celebrities went on to follow in Tyga's footsteps, such as Tory Lanez, Safaree Samuels, LeBron James and more.
-
When did Tyga get his hair transplant?
Tyga was exposed for getting a hairline transplant by his fellow Young Money rapper, Nicki Minaj.
In August 2018, Tyga got caught in the crossfire between a public argument Nicki had with her ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels.
While clapping back at Safaree, Minaj revealed he got his hair transplant from the same doctor as Tyga.
I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018
“I should’ve never paid for the gyatdamn hairline!!!!,” she told Safaree on Twitter.
“It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!"
The star added “Tyga sh*t ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DON’T LIKE UGLY!!!!!!”.
Tyga responded with a classy tweet, sharing an image of the contact information for Ziering Medical, one of the top hair transplant companies.
He added “They off the hook. Tellem Tyga sent u.” in a tweet.
The 🔌. Tellem Tyga sent u🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/8KRmnIdKuF— T-Raww (@Tyga) August 14, 2018
According to Craig Ziering, Tyga's shout out brought him a lot of clientele.
“My celebrity clientele has been extremely good at sharing the information with their circle of friends” Ziering said.
He added “Tyga has a lot of followers on Twitter and Instagram, so we’ve gotten a lot more followers and a lot more inquiries.”
-
What did Tyga's hairline look like before surgery?
-
What did Tyga's hairline look like after surgery?
-
Before and after photos of Tyga's hairline
For those of you who have no idea what Nicki is talking about.— Rare Rosé™ (@RichYoungLiving) August 14, 2018
Tyga before & After getting his new hairline #Tyga #NickiMinaj #Safaree #Queen pic.twitter.com/0yXzoI62I7
Not bad pic.twitter.com/ynNA0HDvcu— Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 14, 2018