Did Tyga get arrested on domestic violence charges? What did Camaryn Swanson say?
13 October 2021, 17:25
Tyga has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson in an graphic post.
Tyga has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson. The pair went official in February, sparking engagement rumours in June.
Tyga's ex girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accuses him of domestic violence in graphic post
Trigger warning: Article contains themes of domestic violence and abuse.
Now, the 31-year-old rapper has reportedly been arrested and released on a $50,000 (£36,700) bail in a felony domestic violence investigation.
What happened between Tyga and his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson?
On Tuesday (12 Oct), reports claimed Tyga turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The 'Taste' rapper's ex-girlfriend has alleged she had been “emotionally, mentally and physically abused” by Tyga.
The 22-year-old shared photos of her alleged sustained injuries in an emotional post on Instagram.
Local authorities said that the 31-year-old rap artist – real name is Michael Stevenson – was charged after an incident on Monday (11 Oct).
A spokesperson added, "Due to confidentiality, no information regarding the victim is being released."
A source told the outlet that Tyga is "cooperating fully with the LAPD."
According to TMZ, family members who were present during the incident, believed Swanson 'appeared to be under the influence', but Tyga 'still let her inside to talk.'
The report claimed the now ex-couple got into a heated back-and-forth argument after Swanson showed up at Tyga’s home at 3 a.m.
However, Swanson told her side of the story in an Instagram post.
What did Camaryn Swanson say?
On Monday (Oct 11) Camaryn Swanson took to Instagram to reveal photos of her face, showing off her alleged sustained injuries from the incident.
She also exposed text messages between her and the rapper, where it showed that he had sent a car to pick her up on Monday night – dispelling claims she turned up to his house uninvited.
Swanson shared a photo of black eye on her Instagram story, writing: '@tmz_tv I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore'.
She added: 'I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself'.