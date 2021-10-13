What happened between Tyga and his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson?

On Tuesday (12 Oct), reports claimed Tyga turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 'Taste' rapper's ex-girlfriend has alleged she had been “emotionally, mentally and physically abused” by Tyga.

The 22-year-old shared photos of her alleged sustained injuries in an emotional post on Instagram.

Tyga and Camaryn Swanson went Instagram official in February. Picture: Instagram/@camarynswanson

Local authorities said that the 31-year-old rap artist – real name is Michael Stevenson – was charged after an incident on Monday (11 Oct).

A spokesperson added, "Due to confidentiality, no information regarding the victim is being released."

A source told the outlet that Tyga is "cooperating fully with the LAPD."

According to TMZ, family members who were present during the incident, believed Swanson 'appeared to be under the influence', but Tyga 'still let her inside to talk.'

The report claimed the now ex-couple got into a heated back-and-forth argument after Swanson showed up at Tyga’s home at 3 a.m.

However, Swanson told her side of the story in an Instagram post.