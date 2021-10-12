Tyga's ex girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accuses him of domestic violence in graphic post

Tyga's ex-girlfriend has exposed text messages from the rapper and shared photos of her injuries from the alleged incident.

Tyga's ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson has accused the rapper of domestic violence, claiming he got physical with her in the early hours of Monday morning.

Trigger warning: Article contains themes of domestic violence and abuse.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the 31-year-old rapper and influencer, 22, allegedly got into a heated argument after Swanson showed up at Tyga’s home at 3 a.m.

Tyga and Camaryn Swanson went Instagram official with their relationship in February. Picture: Instagram

The report claims family members who were present during the incident, believed Swanson 'appeared to be under the influence', but Tyga 'still let her inside to talk.'

Swanson alleged to police that Tyga got physical with her at some point, and she was picked up from his house by her mother, reporting the incident to the LAPD afterward, who saw “visible marks” on her and took a report for felony domestic violence.

Fans spotted Camaryn Swanson wearing an "engagement band" on her left finger back in June. Picture: Instagram/@camarynswanson

Tyga has not been arrested and did not speak with police on Monday morning, but he is cooperating with the authorities on Tuesday, TMZ claims.

However, Swanson's claims go against the rappers, as she claimed the rapper sent a car to pick her up on Monday night. She also shared text messages claiming to prove Tyga had consented to her going to his house.

The social media influencer also shared photos of the injuries she allegedly sustained on that night.

Swanson posted a photo with a black eye on her Instagram story, writing: '@tmz_tv I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore'.

Camaryn Swanson and Tyga sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding ring finger. Picture: Instagram/@camarynswanson

In another post, Swanson wrote: “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself" along with a graphic video of her injuries.

It’s not known when Tyga and Swanson split up. The ex-couple first went Instagram official in the spring and soon after sparked engagement rumours.

In July, Swanson had been photographed twice with a large ring on her left hand.

The rapper was in an on-off relationship with Kylie Jenner for two years until they split for good in early 2017.