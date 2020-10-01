Tory Lanez’s dad claims rapper is innocent in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez father defends rapper against claims he shot Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tory Lanez's father, Sonstar, explains his theories about the music industry and more in an in-depth interview.

Tory Lanez has recently denied that he shot Megan Thee Stallion, following an incident which happened in mid-July.

While the rapper released his Daystar album, pleading his innocence on several tracks, Megan Thee Stallion has directly named Tory Lanez as her shooter during an Instagram Live.

However, the Canadian artists father, Sonstar Peterson, appeared as a virtual guest during an interview, where he declared his son's innocence.

In the interview Sonstar had with Milagro Gramz, he condemned media outlets for accusing Tory Lanez of being guilty for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

During the interview, Sonstar – who has 40 years in ministry, stated: "You would go to that extent to put your blog or your magazine out there to see something that..."

"But I'm saying that they're doing it for one reason and one reason only. 'Cause here is a young man who is not going to back down. We have seen what the industry has done other Black young men."

Sonstar also referred to Nick Cannon's recent controversy, detailing how his businesses was affected due to his remarks.

Tory's father also spoke of Drake possibly going independent, and what implications that may mean for the music industry.

Further expanding on Tory & Meg's situation, in relation to the music industry, he said:

"This is not a Megan-Tory thing. That's just the billboard advertising so that they can change our opinion or our attention to some other direction," he added.

"This is much bigger than Megan and Tory. This is first started out as Tory versus the industry. Now, it's taking on a life of their own and they're scared of it because Black folks are waking up. Before the 26th of September, most people had Tory crucified. He's guilty, he's whatever."

Sonstar added "They did not expect what was about to happen, and now the tone of popular opinion is shifting."

During the interview, Sonstar also said "There have been a lot of lies that have already been told," before naming publications that have acquired "sources" who have claimed that Tory was the shooter.

Tory's father said "I think a lot of these people, be it TIME magazine who put Megan on their front cover as the most influential person fo the year and then put Tory in another page as being the poster child for how to block troublesome artists on your Spotify."

He continued "I want y'all to know very clearly: This game ain't over yet. When the stuff really starts to come out of the closet, they will realize who was right, who was wrong."

Watch Sonstar's interview above.