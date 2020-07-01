Tory Lanez addresses liking shady tweet about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Tory Lanez addressed the tweet he accidentally liked about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Picture: Getty

The 'Take You Down' rapper was spotted liking a tweet about Cardi B which appeared to throw shade at Nicki Minaj.

Tory Lanez has spoken out after he was spotting 'liking' a shady tweet about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The 'Take You Down' rapper, 27, was initially exposed after screenshots of a tweet about Nicki's song with Tekashi 6ix9ine, 'TROLLZ', dramatically falling from number one to number 28 were posted.

In response to the tweet outlining the track's downfall, someone replied, "cardi would never". In the next screenshot, this tweet could be seen in Lanez' 'liked' tweets section.

Oohh I thought I heard a nigga with no hairline said some about the Queen of Rap 👑 pic.twitter.com/CbwiEVpWM1 — ChunLeon (@LeonApp) June 30, 2020

However, the rapper claims it was all a big misunderstanding. In a since-deleted tweet, Lanez claimed that his fingers slipped on his touch screen and accidentally liked the tweet.

He added that Nicki Minaj is "favourite female rapper" and accused eagle-eyed social media users of stirring the pot when it came to his "honest mistake".

"@NICKIMINAJ is my favorite female rapper..I don’t know what y’all are trying to do this morning ..I made a honest mistake on a touch screen phone," he wrote.

Tory Lanez put the tweet-liking fiasco down to a slip of the finger. Picture: Getty

"Anytime I’ve had an issue, y’all know me for being vocal . I wouldn’t go like a random tweet nor use my platform to insult the queen."

Meanwhile, both Nicki and Cardi are working on their upcoming albums.

Minaj recently teased a potential follow-up to her critically-acclaimed debut album 'Pink Friday ', while Cardi confirmed her sophomore album is well on the way.