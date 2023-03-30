Tory Lanez files to appeal Megan Thee Stallion shooting conviction as he awaits sentencing

The rapper has filed an appeal against his conviction three months after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez has filed an appeal to have his conviction overturned three months after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper's lawyer has claimed that the rapper's conviction should be thrown out due to "irrelevant evidence" presented in the trial.

Lanez will be sentenced next month, and is facing 22 years in prison for three felony firearms violations.

Tory Lanez could face over 20 years in jail. Picture: Getty

The 'Say It' rapper's criminal defence lawyer Jose Baez spoke up and said that Lanez's conviction should be appealed after a shirtless picture of the rapper holding a gun to his chest was used to "underscore to the jury his client had a fondness for weapons."

Lanez's lawyer also alleged that it was a "reversible error" for prosectors to threaten to use the rapper's song lyrics to the jury.

Additionally, his attorney alleges that it was wrong for the jury to have heard an 80-minute interview with Megan's former BFF Kelsey Harris, who was in the vehicle with both rappers the night of the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her. Picture: Getty

Harris' interview was reportedly harmful to Lanez's case, despite her later recanting most of her statement.

Lanez's was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her foot following a verbal altercation after leaving Kylie Jenner's party in July 2020.

Megan claimed Lanez, 30, fired several shots at her while shouting “dance, b****!” after an argument began over their sexual relationship and respective music careers.

Tory Lanez will be sentenced next month.