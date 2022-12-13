Tory Lanez's defence argues Megan Thee Stallion's friend Kelsey actually shot her

Tory is currently on trial after allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion at Kylie Jenner's party in 2020.

The trial is under way for Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case, and opening statements have revealed that Tory Lanez's defence argues that a friend of Meg actually shot her.

After two years since the incident and multiple online spats, Megan has argued that Lanez pulled the trigger on the gun which shot Stallion's foot.

However, his defence has pointed the finger at Megan's ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Harris for pulling the trigger.

Megan was allegedly shot back in 2020 by Lanez. Picture: Instagram

Opening statements have been given for the case (December 12), where Lanez has argued this defence.

Megan's ex-BFF Harris is due to testify at some point during the trial.

Lanez also reportedly walked into the court room with a young boy who appeared to be his son for unknown reasons.

Tory Lanez could face up to 28 years in jail. Picture: Getty

According to reports, both Lanez and Harris had gunshot residue on them, which has led his defence team to accuse Meg's friend.

The shooting incident happened in July 2020 after Kylie Jenner's party in Los Angeles.

The trial continues this month and revelations continue on social media.