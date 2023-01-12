Tory Lanez's alleged mugshot goes viral as fans wonder why he's smiling

Fans were baffled over the rapper's latest mugshot where he appeared to be flashing a grin to the camera.

Tory Lanez has confused fans over his latest alleged mugshot where he appeared to be flashing a grin to the camera.

Despite being convicted of three felony charges, the picture has gone viral over on social media after the LAPD released the snap.

The 'Say It' rapper's mugshot saw him grinning amid his charges relating to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Tory Lanez's defence argues Megan Thee Stallion's friend Kelsey actually shot her

Tory Lanez has been convicted of all three felony charges. Picture: Getty

Lanez's alleged mugshot consisted of his grin where he wore a white turtleneck underneath a pink coat, which he was wearing when convicted by the jury on December 23, 2022.

Fans were confused over the picture, with one noting "Bro look like he graduated with honors and a 4.0."

Another said "senior yearbook photo", noting its likeness to school pictures.

Megan Thee Stallion delivers emotional testimony during Tory Lanez trial

Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges around the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case which took place in July 2020.

He faces up to 22 years behind bars and awaits his sentencing next month.

As Lanez is a Canadian citizen, he also faces deportation from the US to Canada.