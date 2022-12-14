Megan Thee Stallion delivers emotional testimony during Tory Lanez trial

Megan Thee Stallion has emotionally recounted the night she was shot as the trial against Tory Lanez has started.

Megan Thee Stallion has stood up in court to recount the emotional events that took place during the shooting in 2020.

Megan is currently one side of the trial of Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her in the foot following a party at Kylie Jenner's house in 2020.

If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison if he is convicted on all felony counts.

Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her. Picture: Getty

The Texas-born rapper described how the attack has left her with constant pain in her feet and said that recounting the shooting in public had been "torture".

"I don’t wanna be on this Earth," Megan said at one point during the testimony.

"I wish he woulda shot and killed me if I knew I would go through this torture.", she recounted.

Megan arriving to give her testimony. Picture: Getty Images

Kathy Ta questioned her about the shooting which happened in July 2020, and Megan was moved to tears after recounting the events.

Ta showed Megan footage of her hobbling out of a car on to the pavement with her feet bleeding as she cried heavily.

"I can’t believe I have to come in here and do this," Megan said while on the witness stand.

Tory Lanez is an American singer and rapper. . Picture: Getty

Tory Lanez was then arrested for having a concealed weapon and after months of speuclating, Megan went on Instagram live to say he shot her.

He has yet to give his account of the incident and is likely to do so soon.

The trial continues.