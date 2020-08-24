T.I. calls out Tory Lanez over response to Megan Thee Stallion shooting

T.I. calls out Tory Lanez over response to Megan Thee Stallion shooting. Picture: Getty

During an Instagram Live recently, Megan Thee Stallion revealed Tory Lanez had shot her in the foot.

By Matt Tarr

After Megan Thee Stallion was shot her in the foot, music stars including Beyoncé and Rihanna reached out to wish her well, with Megan later confirming that it was Tory Lanez who shot her.

But as Tory Lanez reportedly liked a post on Instagram which appeared to blame Megan for the shooting, fellow rapper T.I. has shared his thoughts and publicly told Tory that he needs to speak out and address the situation.

T.I. has told Tory Lanez to speak out after Megan The Stallion was shot. Picture: Getty

Tory Lanez has remained away from social media ever since he was arrested on gun charges during the incident however, he was spotted acting strangely whilst out in McDonalds recently.

Taking to Instagram Live, T.I made his feelings very clear and after expressing his shock over the incident, said: "Tory you need to say something, bruh. Come on. You need to say something, bruh. You going to have to speak to this. To be honest, you got a lot of fans and supporters. You got a lot of people out here who stood next to you and stand next to you and do music with you. At least call somebody on the phone and say something. You got to say something, bruh. This s**t looking bad."

T.I. later went on to call out the Canadian star and claimed, "If that s**t happened like that, bruh that man needs to be—Tory your ass dead ass motherf***ing wrong if that s**t happened like that. That s**t f***ed up."

TI says Tory Lanez is dead ass wrong IF he shot Megan thee Stallion and that his behavior is unacceptable and preposterous. pic.twitter.com/i0xEZMlfaJ — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 22, 2020

Megan confirmed that Tory Lanez shot her during a recent Instagram Live and stated, "Since you're all so worried about it, yes, this n**** Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t. Stop lying. Why lie."

She added, "'I get out, I'm walking away and this n**** from out the backseat of the car starts shooting me. You shot me. I didn't get cut by no glass..."

Tory Lanez is yet to speak out following the incident and it's unclear whether the rapper has been or will be charged with shooting Megan.

